Dez Bryant Hints at Cowboys Reunion in Tweet

The Dallas Cowboys offense has been nothing short of spectacular through two weeks of the season, putting up points at a torrid pace during a 2-0 start.

Most impressive has been the improvement of quarterback Dak Prescott, who has collected 674 yards and seven touchdowns to just one interception through a pair of games. His QB rating of 142.9 is second best in the league, behind only Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who had the benefit of putting up big numbers against the lowly Dolphins and Cardinals.

Prescott has been able to spread the ball around, with Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper as his top two pass-catchers. Gallup leads the team with 226 yards on 13 catches, while Cooper has 150 yards and two touchdowns. Randall Cobb, Jason Witten and Devin Smith have also been in the mix.

The unit has played so well that they caught the attention of former Cowboys star Dez Bryant, who was asked about Gallup’s quick start to the season.

“He’s nice for real,” Bryant wrote. “That whole crew Dallas got is nice.”

In response, one fan tweeted a photo of Dez waving a Cowboys flag, saying: “Wouldn’t mind adding Dez back to the current WR group.”

Bryant responded to the comment, hinting that he’d be more than open to a return to Dallas.

Bryant reuniting with the Cowboys has been a point of speculation for fans for quite some time. He’s a polarizing figure, but if healthy, could be a unique talent for Dallas on a cheap ticket. And as Bryant said, he could “retire properly” if he gets another chance from Jerry Jones.

Dez Bryant’s Injury Recovery & Free Agent Status

Bryant had a stretch from 2012-14 with the Cowboys where he posted three consecutive 1,000-yard plus and double-digit touchdown seasons. However, he hasn’t been close to those numbers since and is still searching for a free agent deal.He’s the Cowboys all-time leader in touchdown receptions (73), although Witten (71) could catch him with a few more TD snags.

After being cut loose by the Cowboys last season, Bryant had his much-hyped signing last season in New Orleans cut short by an Achilles injury on just his second day of practice with the team. The Saints decided not to bring him back as he worked his way back from the injury and Bryant is still a free agent two weeks into the season.

What makes a potential Cowboys comeback just a fraction more realistic is that Gallup is dealing with a knee injury he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Redskins.

Bryant is vocal on social media and has spoken of his free agent efforts a few times. He’s also posted progress updates in his return from injury, showing off some of the attributes that made him great at his peak.

Cowboys Injuries: Michael Gallup Gets MRI, Antwaun Woods has Sprained MCL

While the Cowboys are buzzing to start the season, Sunday’s win also saw two key players suffer injuries in Gallup and nose guard Antwaun Woods.

Woods left the game in the second quarter after getting run into by Maliek Collins. Gallup reportedly tweaked his knee late in the game and is getting an MRI to see the extent of the injury, according to the Dallas Morning News.

