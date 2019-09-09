Dez Bryant Fires Tweet at Kellen Moore After Cowboys’ Week 1 Explosion

It’s safe to say Kellen Moore has a fan in Dez Bryant.

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has never bit his tongue regarding America’s Team, and he failed to do so Sunday evening, taking to Twitter to praise the first-time Cowboys offensive coordinator for his stellar playcalling debut in a Week 1 shellacking of the Giants.

Kellen Moore you was outstanding today!!!!! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 8, 2019

It’s not hyperbole. Cowboys Nation couldn’t have asked for a better showing from Moore, whose scheme produced four touchdowns, an opening-day-franchise-record 405 passing yards, and perfect 158.3 passer rating in a 35-17 blowout.

Unlike former OC Scott Linehan, the baby-faced, 30-year-old Moore employed pre-snap motion and inventive packages, such as stationing Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard together in the backfield, or splitting fullback Jamize Olawale out wide. He coaxed enough from Elliott (13 rushes, 53 yards, one touchdown), on a limited snap count, to keep New York guessing all afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

But the real story was Prescott, who, after claiming he felt better than ever entering a season, spoke his words into existence. He looked like a QB reborn, the shackles removed and the pigskin let loose. His effort was so captivating that owner Jerry Jones was forced to admit, essentially, that Prescott will break the bank — and soon.

Jones, though, couldn’t leave the house he built without mentioning Moore.

“I saw us go take what wasn’t… that’s a credit to Dak, that’s a credit to Kellen,” he said, per WFAA’s Mike Leslie.

True to form, the Cowboys’ humble leader deflected adulation over his incredible output, owing his success to Moore’s “great play-calling.” He’d also be remiss to forget the plethora of pass-catchers (Blake Jarwin, Jason Witten, Amari Cooper, Randall Cobb) who caught his TD balls.