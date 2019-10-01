Avonte Maddox Injury Update: Eagles Trade Options at Cornerback

Injured Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox has been confirmed out with a neck sprain. He is expected to miss a few games as he gets back to full speed.

Maddox, a fourth-round pick out of Pittsburgh in 2018, was hurt in a friendly-fire collision with teammate Andrew Sendejo last Thursday. He was taken off the field in a stretcher in a scary scene at Lambeau Field. Maddox flew back with the team following a trip to a local hospital with the Eagles medical staff. He was being counted on heavily this year in what was supposed to be a promising young secondary. Injuries have decimated that dream now.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Maddox was diagnosed with a neck sprain. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz didn’t have a further update when he addressed the media Monday.

#Eagles CB Avonte Maddox was diagnosed with a neck sprain, source said. He’s considered week-to-week, so he likely misses a few games. This stemmed from the friendly fire hit on Thursday night against the #Packers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2019

“I’m sort of the wrong person to ask about injuries and stuff like that, but it was good to have him back on the plane after the game,” Schwartz said of Maddox. “Talked to him for a little bit. He’s in a good frame of mind. Hopefully we’ll get him back soon.”

There was no immediate update on another injured Eagles cornerback: Sidney Jones. However, the third-year defensive back did post a photo of him suited up and lined up in coverage against the Lions in an Instagram story. Whatever that means.

Top 3 Options for Eagles at Cornerback

Praying for everyone who got injured today to recover quickly! Back to the lab wit it though so I can give a better performance. Thank God for the many blessings still #GodsChild — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 8, 2019

Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars

How many times must this one be talked about? GM Howie Roseman doesn’t appear to be flinching on the Jaguars’ asking price of two first-round draft picks. No one in any NFL front office appears ready to deal that much away for a kid with a slight attitude concern. However, the 24-year-old remains one of the few true shutdown corners in the league. The Eagles have enough cap space to lock him up to a long-term contract extension, something he has begging for since training camp. Ramsey also has a pseudo-love affair already brewing with Carson Wentz. Do the deal. (His supposed “back back” is just a cover, too. He doesn’t want to get injured playing for Jacksonville).

Chris Harris Jr., Broncos

Chris Harris Jr. is another guy that could band-aid the Eagles’ struggling secondary — and he’s the more viable option. The Broncos cornerback was rumored to be on the trading block last year until Denver placated him with a substantial pay raise. Harris will earn $12 million this season, but he’s an unrestricted free agent in 2020. The 30-year-old has been an elite corner for a very long time as evidenced by his four Pro Bowls and one Super Bowl ring. Harris is an absolute stud: he’s been thrown at 644 times in 132 career games, with only 10 wide receivers catching a touchdown against him. He’s also counting his final days down in Denver.

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said “13 more weeks for me,” as he left the locker room last night (so I guess he got the flu shot) https://t.co/varlsKFgAW — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 30, 2019

Janoris Jenkins, Giants

It’s been an up and down year for Jenkins who has watched the Giants draft his replacement. He struggled mightily against Buffalo and then allowed Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans to grab three touchdowns. But the 30-year-old is three years removed from a Pro-Bowl season that saw him collect three interceptions, one forced fumble, 18 passes defensed, one sack and 49 total tackles. In eight NFL seasons, Jenkins has 18 interceptions with 449 yards and seven touchdowns. More importantly, Jenkins is coming off a two-interception performance against Redskins rookie Dwyane Haskins. Strike while the iron is hot.

