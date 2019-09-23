Doug Pederson Reveals Plan for Shaking Up Eagles Roster

There has been much chatter about how to improve this underachieving Eagles team. Trade for Jalen Ramsey. Lure Chris Long out of retirement. Call Hakim Laws.

There have been smaller tweaks proposed, too. Things like making rookie defensive Shareef Miller active on game day, or giving preseason superstar pass-rusher Daeshon Hall a shot. Maybe these tiny string pulls can unravel a dispassionate bunch. For now, the head coach is choosing to do nothing.

“I think we’re still early in the season. I think we’re way too early to start making too many just kind of knee-jerk reactions a little bit on personnel,” Doug Pederson told reporters Monday. “We just have to coach up the guys we have, too. We just have to get better. It’s about what we do a lot each week, not so much what our opponent does. But if we just do the right things, then again, we’re standing here maybe 2-1 or at least maybe 3-0.”

Pederson’s squad has always embraced the underdog role, so why would they change after all these years? They’ll travel to Green Bay on a short week to take on a Packers team that is favored by four points. Veteran guard Lane Johnson echoed his skipper’s sentiment, saying “come tear us down.”

“I’m f-ing ready, we’re ready, let’s go. If you’re going to tear us down, come tear us down.” pic.twitter.com/9oYo0oYhpC — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 22, 2019

Eagles Closing Door on Loss to Lions

Head coach Doug Pederson was so embarrassed and frustrated by Sunday’s performance that they won’t even watch the film. That’s right, the Eagles won’t even put the tape on and review it. Pederson was all business Monday at his day-after press conference and told everyone the team has moved on to Green Bay.

“We have actually been focused on Green Bay today. We won’t watch this game at all,” Pederson said. “We are getting ready for Green Bay right now. So I haven’t really spent any time looking at it.”

When asked to elaborate, the coach said: “I have to flip the script.” Unfortunately, that probably means no ice cream for the guys.

Just saw this video of Doug Pederson ending his Sat night meetings at the hotel with "treat you to some ice cream" … Wonder where he got that line from? 😂😂. This is great because it loosens up the team before the game instead of being the rigid coach pic.twitter.com/8Wc74A65vw — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) February 7, 2018

Doug’s Message: Catch the Damn Ball

The Eagles dropped seven passes in their 27-24 loss to the Lions. Those miscues weren’t the only things that cost them the win, considering the team fumbled three times, watched two more starters and their No. 1 draft pick leave the game, plus commit three offensive pass-interference penalties.

Yet the image of professional pass-catcher letting the football slip through their fingertips will be the lasting image from this one. Five different players dropped the ball, including Nelson Agholor, Dallas Goedert, Mack Hollins, JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Jordan Howard.

It was a clinic on how to lose a football game. Head coach Doug Pederson was left shaking his head afterward, especially when a reporter asked him if there were any “teaching points” he could take out of those drops.

“Teaching points? Catch the ball,” Pederson said.

Before J.J. Arcega-Whiteside's drop on the final drive, there was this one from Mack Hollins. A catch and the Eagles are in FG range with 1:30 left and a timeout. pic.twitter.com/MF0e4ZcfCE — Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) September 22, 2019

