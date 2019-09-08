Key Eagles Pass-Rusher Carted Off Field

The Eagles were putting the finishing touches on a 32-27 victory over the Redskins when a key player went down.

Malik Jackson, one of the major offseason acquisitions, went down hard on his knee. He was carted off the field on the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and taken back to the locker room. It was initially reported that the pass-rushing defensive tackle had a foot injury.

Jackson was supposed to bolster the Eagles’ pass-rush after coming over from Indianapolis. He was a member of the vaunted Denver Broncos Super Bowl defense in 2015.

No immediate injury update was given on Jackson. He’ll continue to be evaluated. The Eagles were in total control in the second d half after a slow start.

Cardin Wentz threw for 300 yards and threw touchdowns, including two huge touchdown tosses — one for 51 yards, another for 53 yards — to DeSean Jackson.