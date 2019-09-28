Daniel Jones, Kyle Allen, & Other Top Fantasy Sleepers for Week 4

When news broke that Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams would miss last week’s game with an injury, it left the fantasy football world in a whirlwind. Owners went scavaging through their waiver wire in hopes of adding Darwin Thompson to their roster. Only to be shocked and likely disappointed when it was the unheralded Darrel Williams, not Thompson, who shined in Damien’s absence.

Don’t get caught barking up the wrong tree once again. Check out our top five fantasy football sleepers for Week 4, consisting of a former five-star quarterback recruit, a reliable pass-catcher from Seattle, and more.

Will Dissly (TE-SEA) @ ARI

Will Dissly has been phenomenal of late. His 40.2 fantasy points over the past two weeks are just 2.3 points off of the league lead by a tight end.

Dissly will likely continue his upward trend vs. a putrid Arizona defense this Sunday. The Cards give up an absurd 25.43 fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season, the most in football.

One more quality game for Dissly and he is no more a fantasy sleeper, but a TE1 lock from here on out.

Carlos Hyde (RB-HOU) vs. CAR

Carlos Hyde looked to be on his way to being a solid RB2 moving forward after two solid weeks to kick off his Houston Texans tenure. However, Week 3 reminded us why Hyde was on the open market for the Texans to scoop up in the first place. Hyde did somewhat save his fantasy production from being a complete lost cause last week by scoring a touchdown. However, his 19 rushing yards on 10 carries leaves much to be desired.

Still, Hyde has made Duke Johnson a complete and utter afterthought in Houston’s backfield. Hyde has carried the ball on more than 70% of Houston’s rushing plays this season.

Kyle Allen (QB-CAR) @ HOU

Kyle Allen is not Cam Newton. However, Allen is exactly what the Carolina Panthers need at the moment. He may also be exactly what you need in your starting lineup this week.

The former five-star recruit has impressed in his limited time as Carolina’s starting signal-caller. Allen, who put up 24+ fantasy points a week ago, has finished no worse than QB7 in his two career starts.

Allen faces off with a Houston Texans defense this week that has allowed nearly 22 fantasy points per game to QBs this season, the sixth-most in the NFL through three weeks of play.

Adam Humphries (WR-TEN) @ ATL

I wonder if Humphries was regretting opting to catch passes from Marcus Mariota rather than Tom Brady after racking up three receptions for four yards in his first two games for the Titans. However, if last week’s performance was a sign of things to come in Tennessee, then Humphries has a chance of reclaiming his position as a viable PPR receiver. The wideout was targeted nine times vs. Jacksonville in week 3, accumulating 93 receiving yards in the midst.

Humphries faces off against an Atlanta defense who surrendered 20+ fantasy points to Eagles slot receiver Nelson Agholor in Week 2. They will also be without safety Keanu Neal after he suffered a season-ending injury a week ago. Humphries could push for WR3 consideration on Sunday.

Sleeper of the Week

Daniel Jones (QB-NYG) vs. WAS

It may be difficult to type-cast Jones as a fantasy sleeper, considering the fact that he’s become a bit of a rockstar over the past week. However, speaking of type-casting, people still want to peg Jones as the over-drafted, undeserving sixth overall draft pick out of Duke. Whether Jones will become a viable starter in this league for years to come has yet to be determined. But we can promise you what he won’t be, and that’s a one-week wonder.

Washington has allowed nearly 25 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs this season, the fifth-most in the NFL. Daniel Jones is coming off a 34+ fantasy outing of his own. The Giants will be without Saquon Barkley on Sunday, meaning the offense will move as Jones’ arm, and at times legs, takes them. Jones is a mid to low end QB1 vs. the ‘Skins.

