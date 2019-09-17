Waiver Wire Week 3: Last-Minute Fantasy Football Pickup Advice

The injury bug has already taken its toll on several teams making the fantasy football waiver wire decisions even more important. With most waiver wire claims needing to be made tonight, here is some last-minute fantasy advice on the best pickups for Week 3.

One name that is flying under the radar is Steelers wide receiver James Washington. The former Oklahoma State wide receiver has a higher ownership percentage than most of our other top adds, but it is imperative that you pick him up if he is still available in your league.

His college teammate Mason Rudolph is expected to be the Steelers quarterback for the rest of the season. These two connected like crazy in college, and we have seen the same in limited preseason action when they shared the field together. With Ben Roethlisberger on the sideline, Washington is the favorite to be the Steelers WR2 with upside for more during some weeks.

There Is a Shortage of Reliable Fantasy Running Backs

If you look at my rankings below, you will notice there are not a lot of running backs that made the list. There are very few available rushers with a low ownership percentage, but if for some reason there are some on your waiver wire, you should grab them while you can. Players like Peyton Barber and Frank Gore are unlikely to be available, but you should snag them if they are not rostered.

With so many teams using multiple backs, it is hard to start running backs with confidence as the usage has a high variance. If you already have a few good running back options on your roster, they could be used as trade bait.

The 49ers & Jaguars Have a Few Good Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Options

There are multiple 49ers and Jaguars options on my waiver wire rankings. With a new quarterback under center, the Jaguars’ offense has been difficult to predict, but DJ Chark and Chris Conley are both worth pickups. Dede Westbrook’s value has taken a serious hit with Gardner Minshew under center.

The Niners had an offensive explosion in Week 2 and their top receivers are available in many leagues. Dante Pettis appears to be buried on the 49ers depth chart, but Marquise Goodwin along with Deebo Samuel are both worth pickups. Goodwin has a good connection with Jimmy Garoppolo dating back to last season when the two shared the field before injuries. Samuel is a higher upside play since he is a rookie, and is also more of a versatile playmaker than Goodwin.

If for some reason rookie receivers Terry McLaurin or D.K. Metcalf are available, run to your waiver wire to grab them. They would be ranked above any of the options listed below but are owned in most leagues.

Josh Allen & Jimmy Garoppolo Are the Top Waiver Wire Quarterback Options

If you had Drew Brees or Ben Roethlisberger, you likely need a new starting quarterback. The top option would be Josh Allen if he is available in your league given the number of carries he is getting each week. Garoppolo is another player to target if you are in need of a quarterback.

If you are in a deep league, Gardner Minshew is a potential add if there are no other available options. Minshew offers a bit of upside and rushed for 50-plus yards in Week 2. Jacoby Brissett is another solid quarterback option if none of the players mentioned above are available.

Feel free to reach out on Twitter @JonDAdams with any waiver wire or general fantasy football questions you may have. Also, be sure to check out our Week 3 Start-Sit predictions which provides help in setting your best lineup.

Here is a look at my top fantasy football waiver wire adds for Week 3.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Rankings: Best Week 3 Pickups