Jerry Jones Explains Why Cowboys Didn’t Pursue Antonio Brown

Forget sniffing around Antonio Brown. The Dallas Cowboys, from the sounds of things, wouldn’t have touched him with a ten-foot pole.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed after Sunday’s blowout win over the Giants that the team never pursued the mercurial wide receiver, who joined the Patriots following his release from Oakland on Saturday.

For good reason, too, albeit in hindsight.

“We didn’t. You saw why (Sunday) with the play of those receivers. I’m really pleased with where we are at receiver. I didn’t think we’d go there,” Jones said, via The Athletic.

Head coach Jason Garrett was less verbose in addressing the lack of interest in Brown.

“We did not,” Garrett responded when asked if the club considered adding the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Jones’ confidence in his current personnel paid off against New York, as the Cowboys’ offense produced four touchdown passes from history-making quarterback Dak Prescott, two of which went to WRs Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb, acing his Dallas debut.

Second-year man Michael Gallup was the biggest benefactor despite not reaching the end zone. Gallup led the Cowboys with seven receptions for 158 yards, regularly exploiting an overwhelmed Giants secondary.

They can also beat you with their tight ends — both Jason Witten and Blake Jarwin caught TDs — just in case Cooper, Gallup, Cobb, Tavon Austin and Devin Smith are all blanketed.