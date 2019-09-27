NFL Analyst: Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Will be ‘Done’ vs. Saints [WATCH]

As the league searches for answers on slowing Dak Prescott, former NFL linebacker Jonathan Vilma provided a handy-dandy cheat sheet.

Appearing on Friday’s episode of First Take, Vilma, now an analyst, laid out how the New Orleans Saints can beat the Cowboys in Week 4 and render Prescott a non-factor during the primetime tilt.

“Easier said than done,” he admits.

“The first thing you still have to do is stop Ezekiel Elliott. That’s one,” Vilma opened. “After you do that, all you need to do is roll your coverages. You start rolling your coverages and make him pump the ball — he’s done. He’s gonna start taking off and running the ball. He’s not a Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Philip Rivers that’s gonna sit there and say, ‘I don’t care what you’re throwing at me, I’m gonna make the throws.'”

Jonathan Vilma on Dak Prescott on @FirstTake: “You start rolling your coverages and make him pump the ball – he's done. He's gonna start taking off and running the ball.” pic.twitter.com/veWDXLHL5O — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) September 27, 2019

Not to burst Vilma’s bubble, but Prescott has just 11 rushing attempts through three games, albeit against JV-quality opponents. His first instinct remains to throw in Kellen Moore’s pass-happy scheme, which is keeping opponents off-balance regardless of coverage, regardless if Elliott is bottled up (like in Week 1, when he totaled 53 yards on 13 totes).

Prescott currently ranks second in the league in passing TDs (9) and sixth in passing yards (920) and yards per game (306.7). Collectively, the Cowboys’ offense sits among the top five in every major statistical category: fourth in points (32.3 per game) and passing yards (302.3), and third in total yards (481.3) and rushing yards (179.0).

The Saints’ defense is … well, far from the top. They rank near the bottom in the same categories: 26th in points (27.3), 28th in total yards (436.0), 29th against the pass (301.7 yards per game), and 25th against the run (134.3).

Stifling Dak? Easier said than done, indeed.

Prescott Clowned by Teammates over ‘Spicy Nuggets’

All Dak wanted was chicken, but got ribbed instead. As revealed by Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, Prescott was jokingly mocked by teammates following his mid-huddle craving for Wendy’s spicy nuggets, a moment that was captured by NFL Films during last week’s win over Miami.

Because these moments live in infamy, Prescott caught flak from Cowboys players who believed he was closer to signing an endorsement deal than a contract extension.

“I’m sure his agents are probably working to get a deal done right there,” Witten joked, per ESPN.com. “Capitalize on the opportunity, you know? I don’t think he’s gotten enough there. … Pass them down to the rest of us, you know?”

