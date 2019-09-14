Lakers: Anthony Davis Makes Eye Opening Statement About DeMarcus Cousins

Anthony Davis doesn’t want to play the center position this season but he might have to.

At his introductory press conference Davis let that be known. “I like playing the four,” Davis said in July.

“I’m not even going to sugar coat it. If it comes down to it, coach, and you need me to play the five, I’ll play the five.”

Anthony Davis says this is the Lakers' year & the goal is to win a championship – https://t.co/Mv61OVEUcr@AntDavis23 reveals to me how the Lakers plan to bring an NBA Championship to Los Angeles this season. He tells me that he is READY! My latest via @Heavy. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/ZOX34EKUWV — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) September 14, 2019

Then DeMarcus Cousins got hurt and tore his ACL this summer.

Cousins has been injury prone the last couple of years.

As a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, two seasons ago, Cousins suffered a serious Achilles’ injury.

Before the injury. Boogie was living his best life. He posted 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for New Orleans before tearing his Achilles last January.

The four-time NBA All Star, who signed a one-year, $5.3 million deal to play for the Golden State Warriors last season, returned to the Warriors’ lineup in January and posted an impressive 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals in 30 regular-season games.

“It’s a team full of high IQs,” Cousins told me in September.

“I believe everyone on our team has a very high IQ when it comes to the game of basketball. All of us know how to play the game of basketball.”

“We got guys with the same characteristics that– it’s like play-doh,” he told me.

“You can mold them into whatever you want them to be.”

Cousins had never appeared in the NBA Playoffs until this season. Despite injuring his quad and missing 14 NBA Playoff games, Boogie did return to the Warriors’ lineup in time for the NBA Finals.

It was believed at the start of NBA free agency, that Boogie had interest from the New York Knicks.

The Golden State Warriors entered NBA free agency able to sign DeMarcus Cousins on a one-year tender of $6.4 million.

That changed when the Warriors re-signed Kevon Looney and the Warriors completed a signe and trade deal with the Brooklyn Nets that brought D’Angelo Russell to the Warriors in exchange for All-Star, Kevin Durant.

The Miami Heat also had high interests in Cousins. “An in shape DeMarcus is a healthy DeMarcus,” a source shared with me in June.

“I hope he goes there.”

Boogie ultimately went to LA and joined the Lakers.

Then his injury happened.

NBA TV’s Jared Greenberg reported that a high ranking Lakers official shared with him that Anthony Davis will NOT play big minutes at the center position.

In the wake of the DeMarcus Cousins news a high ranking member of the Lakers tells me that they do not expect nor do they want Anthony Davis to play “big minutes” at center this season @NBATV — Jared Greenberg (@JaredSGreenberg) August 16, 2019

Makes sense.

What say you AD?

“With DeMarcus[Cousins] going down it definitely hurt,” the new Los Angeles Lakers forward told me.

“But we picked up Dwight and we’ll see how it goes.”

Million Dollar Question: Will Anthony Davis play the Center position?

“It’s something that we’ll discuss,” Anthony Davis told me.

“But obviously if I have to, then I’m willing to do it. But preferably [my] position is obviously the 4.”

Six Lakers players returned from last season’s roster. Insert LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso.

LA also added some vets. In addition to Davis, Lakers newcomers include the now injured DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook, Troy Daniels and rookie Talen Horton-Tucker.

The Lakers also have a new head coach in Frank Vogel. NBA Hall of Famer Jason Kidd headlines a list of assistant coaches in Frank Vogel’s stable.