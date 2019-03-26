Notorious BIG Went To Mike Tyson’s Vegas Party Wearing A Sweater in 100 Degree Weather

Mike Tyson is one of the greatest fighters to ever live.

The legendary fighter who holds the record as the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title at 20 years, four months and 22 days old also holds one other distinction that you’d probably never guess: he throws epic parties in Vegas in 110 degree weather!

Apparently, the party was CHILL that late great rapper, The Notorious BIG show up to Tyson’s Las Vegas party and wore a COOGI sweater!

Just asked NBA legend, Sam Perkins!

“I went to a Mike Tyson house party in Vegas and I remember it was so hot,” Perkins told Reginald Calixte and I on the Scoop B & Reg Podcast.

“It was like 110 degrees and don’t ask me how I got there, but I was there. But,in the background, I’m from Brooklyn just sitting and chilling and it was 110 degrees. There is a brotha back there maybe 20 or 30 feet from me wearing a COOGI Sweater and it was Biggie Smalls.It was Biggie Smalls just sitting there chilling and I wanted to get over there, but I believe he had some people around him. I couldn’t get to him and he is sitting on the patio. I remember that to this day in 110- or 112-degree weather and he is on the patio, but he was covered. The sun is coming underneath to the point that this man is not moving and this the first and last time I saw Biggie Smalls at Mike Tyson’s house.”

For those not familiar with Sam Perkins, Perk was the fourth pick in the the 1984 NBA Draft.

Big Smooth was also USA Basketball’s Male Athlete of the Year that same year and spent 17 years in the NBA with notable stints with the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and the Seattle Super Sonics.

He averaged 11 points and 6 rebounds during his career and had solid roles during a couple of NBA Finals appearances with the Lakers, Sonics and the Pacers.

Also worth noting: On this day in hip hop history, Notorious B.I.G. released his second album, Life After Death. The double LP was released posthumously by Bad Boy Records.

It’s been said that Life After Death is one of the greatest rap albums of all time.

Biggie, who was killed two weeks prior to its release, was nominated for three Grammy’s for this project: Best Rap Album, Best Rap Solo Performance for Hypnotize and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for Mo Money Mo Problems.

Per The Source Magazine’s Shabe Allah:

Notables on the album included: Jay-Z, Lil’ Kim, Ma$e, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Too $hort, 112 and R. Kelly. “Kick In The Door,” “What’s Beef,” “Notorious Thugs,” “Ten Crack Commandments” and “Sky’s The Limit,” were all classic tracks from the album. The album hit #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and the US Top R&B/Hip Hop chart. It went diamond (that’s 10,000,000 copies sold) in the United States alone, double platinum in Canada, and platinum in the UK. Life After Death has also made appearances on top music charts across the globe. The album has been ranked by countless publications as one of the top rap and Hip Hop albums of all time (The Source ranked it as #8 in 2005).

So back to Biggie at Mike Tyson’s party….

Perkins notes that he and Tyson go way back and so being invited to the champs house was a no-brainer.

As for the scene inside and outside?

“There were so many women in attendance in this phenomenal house it was crazy,” he told the Scoop B & Reg Podcast.

“I asked to use the bathroom, but the one thing that stood out was Biggie sitting in a COOGI sweater and the sun is beaming down on him and he was as still as my man holding the camera and I can’t believe I was seeing this. That is one of the things I remember about Mike Tyson because he had everyone there. All the women and all I were looking at Biggie Smalls because I was trying to get the opportunity to meet him. Nobody was bothering him because he had his security around.”

Classic!