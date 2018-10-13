Serial: Watch Mike Tyson vs. Ricardo Spain (Abdul Rahman from Season 3 Episode 5)

In Serial Season 3 Episode 5, Sarah Koenig discusses a case involving a former heavyweight boxer who shot and killed a young man after that man others harassed him on a bus and then followed him off the bus after he showed them that he had a gun. Abdul Rahman, the man who did the shooting, was known as Ricardo “Ricky” Spain when he was a heavyweight boxer. He once fought Mike Tyson in the ring and, Koenig said, was knocked out in 38 seconds. You can watch the full video of his fight below.

Spain (aka Rahman) was born in 1954 and debuted as a boxer in 1984. He had 26 fights and lost 23, Koenig said. According to BoxRec, he was KO’d 23 times and he KO’d his opponent once. BoxRec shows two wins for Rahman, once against Steven Allred in Columbus in December 1984 (his first fight.) His next win was in March 1990 when he fought Jeff Jordan at Valley Dale Ballroom in Columbus. Mike Tyson was his second fight.

Here is what Rahman looked like in 2017, when he was arrested, according to a Fox 8 news report:

In a forum on a boxing thread, a number of people speculate that Rahman’s career in boxing might have been better if he hadn’t been put up against so many formidable opponents so early. His second fight was against Tyson. His third fight was against Henry Milligan, an “amateur superstar,” according to one commenter. He fought Nate Miller fourth and seventh, who was a future CW title holder. His sixth fight was against future CW title holder Taoufik Belbouli. Some thought that he didn’t get much of a fair shot, considering who he was up against early on.