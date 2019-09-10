Neiron Ball Dead: Former Raiders Linebacker Dies at 27

Neiron Ball is the former Florida Gators and Oakland Raiders outside linebacker who died at the age of 27, two years after being diagnosed with the condition, Arteriovenous malformation. Ball’s sad passing on September 10 was confirmed through multiple posts from family members on his Facebook page.

In 2011, while playing for the Florida Gators, Ball was diagnosed with the condition, which causes the brain’s blood vessels to get tangled and rupture. Ball told the Oakland Raiders website in 2016 that he went to the medical staff at the school after he had trouble maintaining his balance. Ball said doctors told him that blood had trickled down to his spine as a result of the rupture.

Ball Had Been in a Medically Induced Coma Since September 2018

The Raiders ask that Neiron Ball and his family are kept in the thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation during this difficult time. Ball is currently in a medically induced coma after suffering a brain aneurysm on Sept. 16 pic.twitter.com/t4UowTNsfI — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 25, 2018

Ball was placed in a medically induced coma in September 2018 at Emory Hospital in Atlanta after he suffered a brain aneurysm. His family said in a July 2019 statement that although Ball had woken from the coma, he was now a quadriplegic. His family launched a GoFundMe page to help to pay for his medical care in July 2019. At the time of writing, that page has raised $136,000.

The original goal of the page was $100,000. The biography on the page noted that Ball was being cared for by his sister, Natalie Myricks and his great aunt. Around the time that the page was launched, Ball’s sister told WCJB, “He’s a two to three thousand dollar a day patient. and so the insurance will only pay for skilled nursing facilities which is basically…he won’t get any rehab there. he would just lay up, develop bedsores and deteriorate.” Myricks added that she was “shocked” by the amazing response from University of Florida fans and alumni. She added that the page’s original goal was met in a day. Myricks’ husband, Dary, added, “Well he’s a fighter. that’s one thing we tried to make clear.there are a lot of different opinions about our situation and it’s real simple for us. as long as he’s fighting we’re fighting.” Ball’s family also said that they were asking fans to write letters to the linebacker so that they could read to him at his bedside.

Ball’s First College Career Sack Was on Jameis Winston

Ball was a native of Jackson, Georgia, around 50 miles southeast of Atlanta. He attended Jackson High School in town and was regarded as one of the top linebacking prospects in the country, according to his official Gators profile.

During his time in high school, Ball had more than 100 tackles in his junior year and could run a 100-meter dash in 11.19. Ball was also measured at high jumping 5-foot-8.

Following his high school graduation, Ball opted to play for the University of Florida, choosing the Gators over Louisiana State University, Clemson and Alabama. While at the University of Florida, Ball recorded the first sack in 2013 at the expense of future Heisman winner Jameis Winston.

Ball Was Drafted in the 5th Round by the Raiders in 2015

In 2015, Ball was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fifth round of that year’s draft. Ball was waived by the Raiders in the summer of 2017.

Ball Lost Both of His Parents Before He Was 10 Years of Age

In his 2016 Raiders documentary, Ball said that over three years span, he lost both of his parents.

