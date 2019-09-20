Oregon vs. Stanford Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The surging Oregon Ducks start Pac-12 play when they visit the reeling Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night.

These two teams are heading in opposite directions, Oregon is coming off convincing wins against Nevada and FCS opponent Montana while Stanford lost road games at USC and UCF.

Stanford leads the all-time series 49-32-1 and they have won the last three meetings, including a 38-31 victory at Autzen Stadium on September 22, 2018.

No. 16 Oregon Ducks (2-1) vs. Stanford Cardinal (1-2)

Saturday, September 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Stanford Stadium

Coverage: ESPN

*All odds and betting info courtesy of OddsShark and originally posted by Jazz Sports

No. 16 Oregon -10 vs. Stanford

Over/Under: 57

Oregon Ducks

Senior quarterback Justin Herbert completed 30 of 42 passes for 316 yards and five touchdowns in Oregon’s 35-3 win against Montana last Saturday. It was Oregon’s final tuneup before the start of conference play. Montana covered as a 37-point underdog.

Jacob Breeland and Johnny Johnson III each caught a pair of touchdown passes to help Oregon win their 25th straight non-conference game at Autzen Stadium.

Herbert has now thrown for a touchdown in 31 straight games, the longest current streak in the nation. It was his fifth career five-touchdown game, the most by an Oregon quarterback (Marcus Mariota had four).

Oregon crushed Nevada 77-6 the week before to get back on track after a tough loss to Auburn in the season opener. Herbert also threw five touchdowns against Nevada and now he has 11 this season. Oregon outgained Montana 560-242, they had 30 first downs to Montana’s 12 and won the time of possession 30:07 to 29:53.

Stanford Cardinal

Coming off a 45-20 road loss against USC, Stanford yielded four touchdowns from UCF in the opening quarter and 413 yards total offense in the first half alone. They outscored UCF 20-7 in the second half but it was too late and they lost 45-27.

K.J. Costello, who missed the game against USC with a head injury, returned and completed 21 of 44 passes for 199 yards and one touchdown with an interception that led to one UCF score.

Austin Jones ran for 65 yards and one touchdown on seven carries and Michael Wilson caught five passes for 71 yards and one touchdown. The Ravens outgained the Cardinals 440-349, they had 30 first downs to Arizona’s 15 and won the time of possession 37:38 to 22:22.

Trends and Prediction

The Oregon Ducks are:

13-3 ATS in their last 16 road games against a team with a losing home record

20-8 ATS in their last 28 games on grass

The Stanford Cardinal are:

2-5 ATS in their last seven games against a team with a winning record

1-4 ATS in their last five games in September

While Stanford has Oregon’s number lately and they should play much better than in the last two weeks, their offense really isn’t working, it has been flat with no running game and they haven’t made up for that with their downfield passing game.

Defensively, their secondary couldn’t stop USC true freshman Kedon Slovis in his first career start and UCF freshman Dillon Gabriel. Justin Herbert has completed 73.3 percent of his passes for 868 yards and 11 touchdowns with no interceptions. He will shred this secondary.

This is a revenge game for Oregon, Stanford will stay close for a while but they haven’t shown anything over the last two weeks to make me think they can cover. Oregon will not blow them out of the field but I like them to cover -10.

Pick: Oregon -10

READ NEXT: California vs. Ole Miss Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick