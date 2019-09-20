Patriots Players React to Antonio Brown’s Release

Antonio Brown’s tenure with the New England Patriots last one game, as the team made the move to release the mercurial wide receiver on Friday.

Brown announced the move on social media before multiple reports confirmed that he was no longer with the team.

But in typical Patriot fashion, the players in New England are not dwelling on the polarizing move. They’re just focusing on Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

NFL Network’s Michael Giardi shared some reactions from anonymous Patriots players, who kept it short.

“The show goes on. Period. End of story,” one Pats player told Giardi.

Another player added, “Let’s beat the Jets,” which shouldn’t be too hard considering the Patriots enter the game as more than a three-touchdown favorite.

The Patriots released their own statement on the release through a statement.

“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Antonio Brown Contract Situation Following Release

The New England Patriots scooped up Brown following his release from the Oakland Raiders, signing him to a one-year deal worth up $15 million. Brown was set to get a $9 million signing bonus with the team, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

However, New England’s decision to part with him comes just two days before $5 million of his $9 million signing bonus was due to be paid.

ESPN’s Field Yates described the situation around Brown’s money in more detail.

If Antonio Brown does not wind up receiving his $9M signing bonus from the Patriots (the first $5M was due to be paid on Monday), he will go from a $30M guarantee in March to $9M guaranteed to just $158,333 made for 2019.

Drama aside, Brown is one of the best in the game. He’s a seven-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro — with four selections on the first team. In his single game with the Patriots, four balls for 56 yards and a score in a blowout of the Dolphins.

Brown has totaled over 1,250 yards and 100 catches in each of his last six seasons. He has had double-digit touchdowns in all but two of those years.

In his nine-year career, Brown has collected 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns.

What’s Next for Antonio Brown in the NFL

Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said that his client hopes to keep playing in the NFL this season.

“It’s unfortunate things didn’t work out with the Patriots,” Rosenhaus wrote on twitter. “But Antonio is healthy and is looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL. He wants to play the game he loves and he hopes to play for another team soon.”

That being said, Brown’s future in murky considering the NFL’s investigation into sexual assault allegations against him from his former trainer, Britney Taylor, according to a civil lawsuit filed earlier this month.

The league has met with Taylor for an extended period of time on Monday and a source told ESPN that “more interviews and information-gathering being conducted now beyond Taylor.”

