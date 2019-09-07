Raiders’ Johnathan Abram Seemingly Calls out Antonio Brown

While most Oakland Raiders seem to be staying quiet regarding the Antonio Brown drama, it’s just a matter of time before the players start defending their team. Though he is just a rookie, safety Johnathan Abram has already been making a name for himself in Oakland. He’s known for his mouth, but his teammates believe he can back up his talk. During the Antonio Brown saga, most players on the team have just talked about what a great teammate he was. Abram took to Twitter to send a cryptic tweet that sends a different message.

Abram didn’t call out Brown directly, but it doesn’t take a detective to guess who he’s talking about. There’s no player in the NFL that seeks more attention than Brown. This is evident in his recent behavior. The fact that he posted a video of him celebrating when he got the news that the Raiders released him is indicative of what kind of man he is. Abram has every right to call him out and hopefully, more players do. Football is a team game and Brown is obviously not a team player. If anybody can make Brown get in line, it’s Bill Belicheck. That being said, it’s hard to believe that marriage will last. If Brown doesn’t make it work in New England, there is almost no way he’ll get another big contract in his career. He’ll always be able to find a job because of his talent, but his days of getting big, long-term contracts may be over.

Raiders Players Are Glad Antonio Brown Is Gone

While the next week or so for the Raiders will probably be agonizing as they battle through Antonio Brown questions, the players are happy that it’s almost over with. According to Mike Freeman, some players aren’t going to miss Brown very much.

It’s obviously not ideal to lose your most talented player two days before the season starts, but the Raiders didn’t have him much, to begin with. Raiders beat writer for ESPN, Paul Gutierrez, said: “As a #Raiders source told me after Brown took off the SECOND time in Napa…It’s not like we’ll miss him, because we never had him. Or somesuch…”

It’s starting to look like the team was ready to show Brown the door. They tried really hard to make it work, but the wide receiver obviously didn’t want to be there towards the end. If this situation would’ve lingered into the regular season, it would’ve been really bad for the team. It’s not like the Raiders don’t have talent elsewhere. Tyrell Williams is an exciting wide receiver and Josh Jacobs could be a star at running back. Quarterback Derek Carr almost won an MVP way before Brown showed up and he could do it again if the offensive line can protect him.

