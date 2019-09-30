Raiders Player Posts Cryptic Message After Being Inactive in Week 4

Benson Mayowa has spoken after being declared a surprise inactive in Week 4.

Not long after the Oakland Raiders defensive end was named one of the seven inactives for the team’s game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, the 23-year-old took to Twitter to express his feelings — and he posted a cryptic message to go along with it.

I control what I can control I’m ready to make plays ,but u cannot believe everything u read! That’s 💯 — Benson Mayowa (@Benny_b0y10) September 29, 2019

The 2018 third-round draft selection had led the Raiders in sacks with 3.5 through three games. In fact, he was just one of three Raiders to actually record a sack prior to Week 4.

However, despite being healthy and being a full participant in practice throughout the week, Oakland named Mayowa an inactive — a first for the second-year player after he appeared in 16 games and started 10 of them during his rookie campaign last season.

It’s unclear why the Raiders benched Mayowa for such a pivotal game. His absence wasn’t explained by Oakland following their 31-24 win.

With all of that said, there’s obviously more to this than is being reported. We obviously don’t want to speculate what exactly has transpired between Mayowa and the Raiders, but you obviously don’t bench your top pass rusher while healthy unless there’s something going on.

It should be interesting to see if head coach Jon Gruden addresses this topic on Monday. We’ll keep you updated here at Heavy as soon as more information becomes available.

