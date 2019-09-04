San Francisco 49ers: Zenni Optical Named Team Eyewear Partner

The San Francisco 49ers can see their vision clearer now.

Today it was announced that the five-time Super Bowl Champions have joined forces with popular online eye wear brand, Zenni Optical.

Zenni, a Bay Area-based eyewear business makes glasses affordable and accessible to everyone. Zenni has sold nearly 25 million pairs of glasses since its founding in 2003.

An average price of Zenni frames is $40.

One unique portion of their partnership with the San Francisco 49ers is from a health and wellness perspective. The Niners will utilize Zenni’s blue light-blocking Zenni Blokz products while watching film, looking at phones in the dark after games and more.

Addtionally, health and performance staff will use Zenni eyewear as an eye recovery tool to help the players block the blue light from the digital screens.

According to a release, the top level of Levi’s Stadium will now be known as the Zenni Zone, featuring a number of marketing and branding elements. Zenni will also be involved year-round in supporting 49ers community initiatives through their partnership.

“Our new partnership with Zenni represents a multi-faceted activation allowing us to provide the best in performance tools for our players while also enhancing the fan experience for the 49ers Faithful across several marketing assets, including the Zenni Zone,” said Brent Schoeb, 49ers Chief Revenue Officer.

The 49ers are an iconic sports franchise within the NFL. Names like Joe Montana, Steve Young, Jerry Rice,Terrell Owens, Ronnie Lott, Bill Walsh, Jimmy Johnson, Leo Nomellini, Bryant Young, Roger Craig and Charles Haley have graced the field of Candlestick Park.



For those keeping score at home: This is not the first time that Zenni has partnered with an iconic sports franchise.

Last year, Zenni and the NBA’s Chicago Bulls agreed on a five-year partnership that made the eyewear company the first-ever jersey patch sponsor and eyewear partner of the Bulls.

.@ScoopB will be live tweeting Zenni and @chicagobulls’ announcement today at the United Center! pic.twitter.com/yzkPWzYHAc — Zenni ® (@zennioptical) October 16, 2018

Zenni’s brand logo is sewn onto the left breast of all editions of the Chicago Bulls jerseys.

Bulls players like Zach LaVine, Wendell Carter Jr., and Ryan Arcidiacono are all wearers of the product.

“We are purposefully partnering with organizations who carry significant legacy, a household name brand and fan bases that extend nationally,” says Zenni’s Brand Communications Officer, Sean Pate.

Worth noting: Zenni has also partnered with the Golden Guardians (GGS), the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) affiliate of the Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile back at the ranch: In more than 70 years of existence in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers won five Super Bowl championships between 1981 and 1994. Additionally, the franchise has captured six conference championships and 19 divisional championships.

In case you’re wondering: The Niners also hold the distincition of being the first major league professional sports team to be based in San Francisco.

The Niners will begin the 2019 season on the road this Sunday in Florida when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Led by quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo and head coach, Kyle Shanahan ESPN predicts that the Niners will win their division this year. The Mercury News believes that the 49ers will make it to the NFL Playoffs.