Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, September 16

Veteran Quarterbacks Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger Go Down With Injuries; Saints, Steelers Fall in Stars’ Absence

Sunday was a day of attrition for two Super Bowl champion quarterbacks, as both the Saint’s Drew Brees and the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger both left their games with injuries.

Brees was knocked out of a game for only the second time in his 14-year career when Los Angeles Rams’ tackle Aaron Donald’s hand made contact with Brees’ right throwing hand on an incomplete pass late in the first quarter of the rematch of last season’s NFC Championship game.

This is the play where #Saints QB Drew Brees got injured.pic.twitter.com/GyQcKC0EAW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2019

The 40-year-old Brees was seen on the sideline attempting to grip a football, which he couldn’t, and then watched the rest of the game while backup Teddy Bridgewater and the Saints fell 27-9.

.@ErinAndrews was told during the half that Drew Brees simply "could not grip the ball." He is still questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/Ma88LVtLwX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 15, 2019

Brees, who has missed only one start going back to high school, said after the game that he was concerned about the thumb injury.

“Yeah I am concerned,” said Brees, who will see a hand specialist in Los Angeles. “I’m hoping it’s not too significant.”

A closeup of the wrap on Drew Brees’ hand. pic.twitter.com/xPw7wGW59G — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 16, 2019

As the game proceeded to the second quarter following Brees’ injury, the Saints appeared to fall victim to an official’s call…again.

Coming off of last season’s controversial no-call in the NFC title game against the Rams, the Saints had an 87-yard TD called back on Sunday due to the play having had been called dead. The initial call on the field was an incomplete pass by Rams QB Jared Goff, but it was ultimately reversed after review ruled that it was truly a fumble, but since the play was whistled dead, the Saints were not awarded the score.

Big Ben Exits Game With Elbow Injury

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger left Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with an injury to his right elbow which he appeared to suffer on a throw down field in the first half.

Here's a video of the Ben Roethlisberger injury.pic.twitter.com/PsP1Z1Rhxy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2019

Roethlisberger played through the first half but did not return to the field after halftime.

The 37-year-old QB will have an MRI on his elbow, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Second-year QB Mason Rudolph came on in the second half for the Steelers and threw for two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as their comeback effort came up just short in a 28-26 defeat.

The Steelers’ starting running back James Conner also succumbed to an injury during the game. Conner limped off the field after suffering an apparent knee injury in the fourth quarter and did not return to game action.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said that both Conner and Roethlisberger were being evaluated and had no further updates.

Antonio Brown Catches Touchdown in Patriots Debut as Team Destroys Dolphins, 43-0

Antonio Brown made an immediate impact in his first start with the New England Patriots on Sunday, catching four passes and scoring a touchdown in their 43-0 demolishing of the Miami Dolphins.

Playing in his first game since joining the reigning NFL champions last weekend, Brown and quarterback Tom Brady were on the same page right from the start, with the mercurial receiver catching three passes on the opening drive.

Brady then hooked up with Brown for a 20-yard TD with 1:24 left in the first half to extend the Patriots’ lead to 13-0.

The 31-year-old Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 7 after a drama-filled offseason and picked up by the Patriots just hours later.

Brown was eligible to play on Sunday after the NFL opted to not put him on the Commissioner’s Exempt list for the sexual assault allegations he is currently facing in the civil lawsuit filed by his former trainer, Britney Taylor.

According to ESPN, Brown elected to decline a $2 million-plus agreement with Taylor to settle the sexual assault allegation. Brown had until Sept. 8 to sign the settlement, which he did not, and Taylor’s attorneys proceeded with filing the suit this past Tuesday.

Antonio Brown declined to sign a $2 million-plus agreement with former trainer Britney Taylor to settle a sexual assault allegation, sources told @JeffDarlington. https://t.co/ifuHn0fV8J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 15, 2019

The NFL has opened an investigation into the matter and is set to meet with Taylor on Monday.

Despite being required to be available to the media after the game, Brown left the stadium without speaking to reporters, according to Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com.

NFL Week 2 Headlines & Scoreboard:

Your week 2 NFL headlines from Sunday:

Here is a look at the full scoreboard from Sunday’s NFL games:

Dallas Cowboys 31 Washington Redskins 21 Indianapolis Colts 19 Tennessee Titans 17 Seattle Seahawks 28 Pittsburgh Steelers 26 Buffalo Bills 28 New York Giants 14 New England Patriots 43 Miami Dolphins 0 Houston Texans 13 Jacksonville Jaguars 12 Green Bay Packers 21 Minnesota Vikings 16 Detroit Lions 13 Los Angeles Chargers 10 San Francisco 49ers 41 Cincinnati Bengals 17 Baltimore Ravens 23 Arizona Cardinals 17 Kansas City Chiefs 28 Oakland Raiders 10 Los Angeles Rams 27 New Orleans Saints 9 Chicago Bears 16 Denver Broncos 14 Atlanta Falcons 24 Philadelphia Eagles 20

Mike Trout to miss remainder of season; having foot surgery later this week, team announces pic.twitter.com/d0szM5u5Kb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 15, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

NFL: Cleveland Browns at New York Jets

The Browns look to get back on track after they were blown out in Week 1 by the Titans. They’ll face a depleted Jets team tonight that will be missing QB Sam Darnold, who has been diagnosed with mono.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

