Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, September 23

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Sunday, highlighted by Daniel Jones delivering in the clutch and pulling off the second-largest comeback by a rookie QB starting his first game in NFL history.

We’ll also take a look at Antonio Brown’s Twitter rant that featured him saying he’s not going to play in the NFL anymore and calling out Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former teammate Ben Roethlisberger.

All this and more as we jump-start a new week and get you up to speed with the sports world on this Monday!

Rookie QB Daniel Jones Leads New York Giants to Thrilling Come-From-Behind Win in First Start

The legend of Daniel Jones has officially begun 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IQ5q8EpyY3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 22, 2019

Daniel Jones proved to the critics who questioned the New York Giants for drafting him with the sixth overall pick in April that he was ready for the big stage, rallying the Giants from a 18-point second-half deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road on Sunday.

Making his first career start, Jones threw for two touchdowns and ran for two scores, including a 7-yard rush on a critical 4th down and 5 that gave the Giants the lead with 1:16 left in the game.

CLUTCH GENE!!! Daniel Jones scrambles for the TD on 4th down to give the Giants the lead!!!#NYGvsTB pic.twitter.com/9OPgG9q1uj — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 22, 2019

The Giants trailed 28-10 at halftime and were without their star running back Saquon Barkley, who went down with what sources are reporting as a high ankle sprain late in the second quarter. Barkley, who is scheduled to have an MRI on Monday, spent the second half on crutches and wearing a boot on the sidelines.

Moments ago, Giants RB Saquon Barkley was helped off the field to the locker room. He is Questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/GROQhQLZDc — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 22, 2019

Showing poise beyond his years, the 22-year-old Jones began the comeback in the third quarter with two TD strikes, including a 75-yarder to tight end Evan Engram.

Daniel Jones knew how to get everyone fired up 😤 (via @JordanRaanan) pic.twitter.com/ITL4MXViu9 — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2019

Trailing 31-25 with under four minutes to play and no time outs remaining, Jones orchestrated the game-winning 75-yard TD drive that was capped by his dramatic run up the middle to score on fourth down.

Jones’ 23-of-36 for 336 yards and four total TDs would have been a headline in defeat if it wasn’t for the Buccaneers kicker Matt Gay, who missed a 34-yard field goal as time expired that would have won the game for Tampa Bay.

The 18-point comeback is the second-largest by a rookie QB making his first start in NFL history.

"Awesome team win, I couldn't be more excited!" The man of the hour! @Giants QB @Daniel_Jones10 talks about getting his first W in the NFL: pic.twitter.com/bSpPA02LvD — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 22, 2019

Eli Manning watched Jones’ magical comeback from the sidelines, as he sat for only the second time since 2004. The Giants decided that this would be the week that the rookie would take the baton from the two-time Super Bowl-winning QB, but they could have never imagined this storybook opening chapter.

Jones will make his regular-season home debut at MetLife Stadium this Sunday against the Redskins at 1 p.m. ET.

Antonio Brown Says He Won’t Play in NFL Anymore, Rips Owners and Big Ben in Twitter Rant

AB says he will not play in the NFL again 👀 pic.twitter.com/WEa4KNoqaz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 22, 2019

Antonio Brown continues to be in the news cycle, as he took to Twitter on Sunday morning to rant about not wanting to play in the NFL anymore and called out New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger.

Brown, who was released by the Patriots on Friday, lost out on $29.125 million guaranteed money from the Oakland Raiders after the team fined him for detrimental conduct before he was released by them on Sept. 7, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Brown could also be losing out on the $9 million signing bonus he was owed by the Patriots. A source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that the Patriots are not delivering the bonus due to a representation warranty clause that calls for a player to disclose any situations that might prevent continued availability.

Brown plans on filing a grievance against the Patriots and the NFL Players Association will represent him, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Antonio Brown's timeline: From a summer with the Raiders to 11 days in New England https://t.co/AmSCUZv4Lm pic.twitter.com/rdpjqxGhak — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 22, 2019

In tweets that have been since-deleted, Brown took shots at Kraft and Roethlisberger, referencing Kraft’s ongoing case in which he was charged with solicitation for allegedly receiving a sex act at a massage parlor and Roethlisberger’s four-game suspension in 2010 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy based on a sexual assault accusation.

“Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly,” Brown’s since-deleted tweet said in reference to the Patriots owner.

“4 games for Big Ben crazy world I’m done with it,” said Brown of his former teammate.

A source told ESPN’s Schefter that following Brown’s Sunday morning rant, that “Kraft [is] never writing that check, no matter what the ruling is now.”

The mercurial wide receiver is facing a civil lawsuit by his former trainer Britney Taylor, in which she accuses him of sexual assault. Brown has also been accused of sexual misconduct by an artist that he hired to paint a mural at his home.

NFL Week 3 Headlines & Scoreboard:

Your week 3 NFL headlines from Sunday:

Here is a look at the full scoreboard from Sunday’s NFL games:

DETROIT LIONS 27 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 24 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 30 NEW YORK JETS 14 MINNESOTA VIKINGS 34 OAKLAND RAIDERS 14 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 33 BALTIMORE RAVENS 28 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 27 ATLANTA FALCONS 24 GREEN BAY PACKERS 27 DENVER BRONCOS 16 DALLAS COWBOYS 31 MIAMI DOLPHINS 6 BUFFALO BILLS 21 CINCINNATI BENGALS 17 NEW YORK GIANTS 32 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 31 CAROLINA PANTHERS 38 ARIZONA CARDINALS 20 SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS 24 PITTSBURGH STEELERS 20 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 33 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 27 HOUSTON TEXANS 27 SAN DIEGO CHARGERS 20 LOS ANGELES RAMS 20 CLEVELAND BROWNS 13

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON MONDAY



NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Chicago Bears at Washington Redskins

The Bears (1-1) head into tonight’s MNF game with the third-worst offense in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season, but they’ll be facing a Redskins team (0-2) who has the third-worst ranked defense in the league.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here for it.