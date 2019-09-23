Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, September 23

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Sunday, highlighted by Daniel Jones delivering in the clutch and pulling off the second-largest comeback by a rookie QB starting his first game in NFL history.
We’ll also take a look at Antonio Brown’s Twitter rant that featured him saying he’s not going to play in the NFL anymore and calling out Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former teammate Ben Roethlisberger.
All this and more as we jump-start a new week and get you up to speed with the sports world on this Monday!
Rookie QB Daniel Jones Leads New York Giants to Thrilling Come-From-Behind Win in First Start
Daniel Jones proved to the critics who questioned the New York Giants for drafting him with the sixth overall pick in April that he was ready for the big stage, rallying the Giants from a 18-point second-half deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road on Sunday.
Making his first career start, Jones threw for two touchdowns and ran for two scores, including a 7-yard rush on a critical 4th down and 5 that gave the Giants the lead with 1:16 left in the game.
The Giants trailed 28-10 at halftime and were without their star running back Saquon Barkley, who went down with what sources are reporting as a high ankle sprain late in the second quarter. Barkley, who is scheduled to have an MRI on Monday, spent the second half on crutches and wearing a boot on the sidelines.
Showing poise beyond his years, the 22-year-old Jones began the comeback in the third quarter with two TD strikes, including a 75-yarder to tight end Evan Engram.
Trailing 31-25 with under four minutes to play and no time outs remaining, Jones orchestrated the game-winning 75-yard TD drive that was capped by his dramatic run up the middle to score on fourth down.
Jones’ 23-of-36 for 336 yards and four total TDs would have been a headline in defeat if it wasn’t for the Buccaneers kicker Matt Gay, who missed a 34-yard field goal as time expired that would have won the game for Tampa Bay.
The 18-point comeback is the second-largest by a rookie QB making his first start in NFL history.
Eli Manning watched Jones’ magical comeback from the sidelines, as he sat for only the second time since 2004. The Giants decided that this would be the week that the rookie would take the baton from the two-time Super Bowl-winning QB, but they could have never imagined this storybook opening chapter.
Jones will make his regular-season home debut at MetLife Stadium this Sunday against the Redskins at 1 p.m. ET.
Antonio Brown Says He Won’t Play in NFL Anymore, Rips Owners and Big Ben in Twitter Rant
Antonio Brown continues to be in the news cycle, as he took to Twitter on Sunday morning to rant about not wanting to play in the NFL anymore and called out New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger.
Brown, who was released by the Patriots on Friday, lost out on $29.125 million guaranteed money from the Oakland Raiders after the team fined him for detrimental conduct before he was released by them on Sept. 7, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Meanwhile, Brown could also be losing out on the $9 million signing bonus he was owed by the Patriots. A source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that the Patriots are not delivering the bonus due to a representation warranty clause that calls for a player to disclose any situations that might prevent continued availability.
Brown plans on filing a grievance against the Patriots and the NFL Players Association will represent him, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.
In tweets that have been since-deleted, Brown took shots at Kraft and Roethlisberger, referencing Kraft’s ongoing case in which he was charged with solicitation for allegedly receiving a sex act at a massage parlor and Roethlisberger’s four-game suspension in 2010 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy based on a sexual assault accusation.
“Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly,” Brown’s since-deleted tweet said in reference to the Patriots owner.
“4 games for Big Ben crazy world I’m done with it,” said Brown of his former teammate.
A source told ESPN’s Schefter that following Brown’s Sunday morning rant, that “Kraft [is] never writing that check, no matter what the ruling is now.”
The mercurial wide receiver is facing a civil lawsuit by his former trainer Britney Taylor, in which she accuses him of sexual assault. Brown has also been accused of sexual misconduct by an artist that he hired to paint a mural at his home.
NFL Week 3 Headlines & Scoreboard:
Your week 3 NFL headlines from Sunday:
- Rams get late stop to hold off Browns 20-13 on ‘SNF’
- Patrick Mahomes unstoppable in Chiefs’ win over Lamar Jackson, Ravens
- Saints take down Seahawks on the road without Drew Brees
- 49ers win ugly game against Steelers, remain undefeated
- HEAVY.COM: Updated NFL Power Rankings – Week 3
- FANTASY FOOTBALL: Waiver Wire – Best Pickups & Adds
Here is a look at the full scoreboard from Sunday’s NFL games:
|DETROIT LIONS 27
|PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 24
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 30
|NEW YORK JETS 14
|MINNESOTA VIKINGS 34
|OAKLAND RAIDERS 14
|KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 33
|BALTIMORE RAVENS 28
|INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 27
|ATLANTA FALCONS 24
|GREEN BAY PACKERS 27
|DENVER BRONCOS 16
|DALLAS COWBOYS 31
|MIAMI DOLPHINS 6
|BUFFALO BILLS 21
|CINCINNATI BENGALS 17
|NEW YORK GIANTS 32
|TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 31
|CAROLINA PANTHERS 38
|ARIZONA CARDINALS 20
|SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS 24
|PITTSBURGH STEELERS 20
|NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 33
|SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 27
|HOUSTON TEXANS 27
|SAN DIEGO CHARGERS 20
|LOS ANGELES RAMS 20
|CLEVELAND BROWNS 13
DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines
-
- Houston Astros win third straight AL West title
- St. Louis Cardinals secure playoff berth after dramatic 4-game sweep of Cubs
- Connecticut Sun sweep Los Angeles Sparks, head to WNBA Finals
- One of nation’s top high school QB prospects flips commitment to Alabama from USC
WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON MONDAY
NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Chicago Bears at Washington Redskins
The Bears (1-1) head into tonight’s MNF game with the third-worst offense in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season, but they’ll be facing a Redskins team (0-2) who has the third-worst ranked defense in the league.
WHEN: Tonight, 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here for it.