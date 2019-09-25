Fantasy Football Week 4 WR Rankings: Keenan Allen Pushes for Top Spot

Keenan Allen has always been one hell of a receiver, however, he’s always been slotted in as a second-tier player at the position. Yet, if Allen’s recent play has any say, he is beginning to assert himself as a bonafide, matchup-proof, WR1-lock.

This statistic may shock you, as it certainly took me aback at first glance. The Los Angeles Chargers wideout is not only the highest-scoring fantasy player at his position, but the highest-scoring player in all of football, regardless of position.

Can Allen unseat the likes of Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins to claim the top spot in our Fantasy Football Week 4 WR Rankings? Let’s find out.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

Last Week’s Better Than Usual: Larry Fitzgerald – 14.60 pts. (WR28) DK Metcalf – 8.70 pts. (WR55)

Tyler Lockett at. ARI

Lockett has averaged an absurd 26 targets over the past two weeks. In return, the diminutive Seattle pass-catcher has scored an average of 25+ fantasy points over that time, the fifth-most at the receiver position.

Arizona is the 30th ranked defense in all of football, and has allowed the second-most touchdowns through the air this season. In addition, they’ve surrendered 1.2 TDs to receivers over their last four games, the 9th most in the NFL.

The Cards are also coming off a game where they allowed 38 points to the Kyle Allen-led Panthers. No knock on Allen, but he’s no Russell Wilson.

Sterling Shepard vs. WAS

Crazy how much a quarterback change can do for one team’s fantasy outlook. While Daniel Jones’ talent is a big reason for the fantasy value uptick in G-Men skill players, the main reason for this is how much the Giants opened their offense with the rookie signal-caller under center.

In return, Sterling Shepard tallied only his third 100-yard receiving game over his last 19 contests.

Shepard has a plus-matchup this week vs. the league’s worst defense at defending fantasy receivers. Surely, you could have guessed that statistic after watching the Redskins allow Taylor Gabriel to torch them for three touchdowns in one half of football on Monday night.

Shepard is a WR3 with upside and could work his way into a viable PPR WR2 if all goes well this week.

Worse Than Usual

Last Week’s Worse Than Usual: Jarvis Landry – 9.20 pts. (WR52)

John Brown vs. NE

John Brown has been everything the Bills could have wished for and more when they signed him in free agency this season. However, Buffalo may be left wanting more following Week 4’s contest vs. the Patriots.

New England allows the fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers this season. That’s not the only thing the Pats are the best at this year. Their defense is the top-ranked total defense in football, allowing the fewest yards per game, fewest touchdowns, and by fewest touchdowns, we mean no touchdowns.

However, the biggest stat for Brown owners to worry about is the miniscule average per passing play that New England allows. The Patriots allow just 5.2 passing yards per completion this year. Not a good sign for a speedster like Brown, as his game is mostly built on stretching the field.

Nelson Agholor at GB

The Nelson Agholor experience is one hell of a whirlwind, but he continues to drop passes in the most crucial times. Agholor’s case of the butterfingers has been so bad that this local Philly hero took time out of his day from saving the lives of multiple children, to take a dig at the Eagles receiver.

All jokes aside, Agholor has a lot working against him on Thursday night. For starters, Alshon Jeffery practiced in full this week and should be making his return to the Eagles lineup, in effect, pushing Agholor down the pecking order. Agholor also faces off with a stingent Packers defense. Green Bay has been less-than welcoming to receivers this season. The Pack have allowed the third fewest fantasy points to the position over the first three weeks.

Week 4 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

Keys: WR1 l WR2 l WR3 l WR4

l Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

Rank Wide Receiver TEAM Opp. 1 Julio Jones ATL vs. TEN 2 Keenan Allen LAC at MIA 3 DeAndre Hopkins HOU vs. CAR 4 Davante Adams GB vs. PHI 5 Michael Thomas NO vs. DAL 6 Amari Cooper DAL at NO 7 Cooper Kupp LAR vs. TB 8 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE at BAL 9 Tyler Lockett * SEA at ARI 10 Mike Evans TB at LAR 11 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT vs. CIN 12 Sammy Watkins KC at DET 13 Kenny Golladay DET vs. KC 14 Larry Fitzgerald ARI vs. SEA 15 Chris Godwin TB at LAR 16 Brandin Cooks LAR vs. TB 17 Adam Thielen MIN at CHI 18 Tyler Boyd CIN at PIT 19 Terry McLaurin WAS at NYG 20 Julian Edelman NE at BUF 21 Sterling Shepard * NYG vs. WAS 22 Robert Woods LAR vs. TB 23 Christian Kirk ARI vs. SEA 24 T.Y. Hilton IND vs. OAK 25 Calvin Ridley ATL vs. TEN 26 Marquise Brown BAL vs. CLE 27 Marvin Jones DET vs. KC 28 Josh Gordon NE at BUF 29 Allen Robinson CHI vs. MIN 30 Mike Williams LAC at MIA 31 Stefon Diggs MIN at CHI 32 Curtis Samuel CAR at HOU 33 Demarcus Robinson KC at DET 34 D.J. Moore CAR at HOU 35 John Ross CIN at PIT 36 D.J. Chark JAC at DEN 37 Tyrell Williams OAK at IND 38 D.K. Metcalf SEA at ARI 39 Mecole Hardman KC at DET 40 John Brown* BUF vs. NE 41 Nelson Agholor* PHI at GB 42 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB vs. PHI 43 Will Fuller HOU vs. CAR 44 Alshon Jeffery PHI at GB 45 Emmanuel Sanders DEN vs. JAC 46 Jarvis Landry CLE at BAL 47 Phillip Dorsett NE at BUF 48 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. JAC 49 Randall Cobb DAL at NO 50 Dede Westbrook JAC at DEN 51 Corey Davis TEN at ATL 52 Preston Williams MIA vs. LAC 53 Mohamed Sanu ATL vs. TEN 54 Cole Beasley BUF vs. NE 55 Diontae Johnson PIT vs. CIN 56 Paul Richardson WAS at NYG 57 Danny Amendola DET vs. KC 58 Devante Parker MIA vs. LAC 59 James Washington PIT vs. CIN 60 Trey Quinn WAS at NYG 61 Kenny Stills HOU vs. CAR 62 Devin Smith DAL at NO 63 Geronimo Allison GB vs. PHI 64 Chris Conley JAC at DEN 65 Adam Humphries TEN at ATL

