Fantasy Football Week 4 WR Rankings: Keenan Allen Pushes for Top Spot

Keenan Allen has always been one hell of a receiver, however, he’s always been slotted in as a second-tier player at the position. Yet, if Allen’s recent play has any say, he is beginning to assert himself as a bonafide, matchup-proof, WR1-lock.
This statistic may shock you, as it certainly took me aback at first glance. The Los Angeles Chargers wideout is not only the highest-scoring fantasy player at his position, but the highest-scoring player in all of football, regardless of position.
Can Allen unseat the likes of Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins to claim the top spot in our Fantasy Football Week 4 WR Rankings? Let’s find out.
* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks
Better Than Usual
- Last Week’s Better Than Usual:
- Larry Fitzgerald – 14.60 pts. (WR28)
- DK Metcalf – 8.70 pts. (WR55)
Tyler Lockett at. ARI
Lockett has averaged an absurd 26 targets over the past two weeks. In return, the diminutive Seattle pass-catcher has scored an average of 25+ fantasy points over that time, the fifth-most at the receiver position.
Arizona is the 30th ranked defense in all of football, and has allowed the second-most touchdowns through the air this season. In addition, they’ve surrendered 1.2 TDs to receivers over their last four games, the 9th most in the NFL.
The Cards are also coming off a game where they allowed 38 points to the Kyle Allen-led Panthers. No knock on Allen, but he’s no Russell Wilson.
Sterling Shepard vs. WAS
Crazy how much a quarterback change can do for one team’s fantasy outlook. While Daniel Jones’ talent is a big reason for the fantasy value uptick in G-Men skill players, the main reason for this is how much the Giants opened their offense with the rookie signal-caller under center.
In return, Sterling Shepard tallied only his third 100-yard receiving game over his last 19 contests.
Shepard has a plus-matchup this week vs. the league’s worst defense at defending fantasy receivers. Surely, you could have guessed that statistic after watching the Redskins allow Taylor Gabriel to torch them for three touchdowns in one half of football on Monday night.
Shepard is a WR3 with upside and could work his way into a viable PPR WR2 if all goes well this week.
Worse Than Usual
- Last Week’s Worse Than Usual:
- Jarvis Landry – 9.20 pts. (WR52)
John Brown vs. NE
John Brown has been everything the Bills could have wished for and more when they signed him in free agency this season. However, Buffalo may be left wanting more following Week 4’s contest vs. the Patriots.
New England allows the fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers this season. That’s not the only thing the Pats are the best at this year. Their defense is the top-ranked total defense in football, allowing the fewest yards per game, fewest touchdowns, and by fewest touchdowns, we mean no touchdowns.
However, the biggest stat for Brown owners to worry about is the miniscule average per passing play that New England allows. The Patriots allow just 5.2 passing yards per completion this year. Not a good sign for a speedster like Brown, as his game is mostly built on stretching the field.
Nelson Agholor at GB
The Nelson Agholor experience is one hell of a whirlwind, but he continues to drop passes in the most crucial times. Agholor’s case of the butterfingers has been so bad that this local Philly hero took time out of his day from saving the lives of multiple children, to take a dig at the Eagles receiver.
All jokes aside, Agholor has a lot working against him on Thursday night. For starters, Alshon Jeffery practiced in full this week and should be making his return to the Eagles lineup, in effect, pushing Agholor down the pecking order. Agholor also faces off with a stingent Packers defense. Green Bay has been less-than welcoming to receivers this season. The Pack have allowed the third fewest fantasy points to the position over the first three weeks.
Week 4 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers
- Keys: WR1 l WR2 l WR3 l WR4
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|Rank
|Wide Receiver TEAM
|Opp.
|1
|Julio Jones ATL
|vs. TEN
|2
|Keenan Allen LAC
|at MIA
|3
|DeAndre Hopkins HOU
|vs. CAR
|4
|Davante Adams GB
|vs. PHI
|5
|Michael Thomas NO
|vs. DAL
|6
|Amari Cooper DAL
|at NO
|7
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|vs. TB
|8
|Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
|at BAL
|9
|Tyler Lockett* SEA
|at ARI
|10
|Mike Evans TB
|at LAR
|11
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
|vs. CIN
|12
|Sammy Watkins KC
|at DET
|13
|Kenny Golladay DET
|vs. KC
|14
|Larry Fitzgerald ARI
|vs. SEA
|15
|Chris Godwin TB
|at LAR
|16
|Brandin Cooks LAR
|vs. TB
|17
|Adam Thielen MIN
|at CHI
|18
|Tyler Boyd CIN
|at PIT
|19
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|at NYG
|20
|Julian Edelman NE
|at BUF
|21
|Sterling Shepard* NYG
|vs. WAS
|22
|Robert Woods LAR
|vs. TB
|23
|Christian Kirk ARI
|vs. SEA
|24
|T.Y. Hilton IND
|vs. OAK
|25
|Calvin Ridley ATL
|vs. TEN
|26
|Marquise Brown BAL
|vs. CLE
|27
|Marvin Jones DET
|vs. KC
|28
|Josh Gordon NE
|at BUF
|29
|Allen Robinson CHI
|vs. MIN
|30
|Mike Williams LAC
|at MIA
|31
|Stefon Diggs MIN
|at CHI
|32
|Curtis Samuel CAR
|at HOU
|33
|Demarcus Robinson KC
|at DET
|34
|D.J. Moore CAR
|at HOU
|35
|John Ross CIN
|at PIT
|36
|D.J. Chark JAC
|at DEN
|37
|Tyrell Williams OAK
|at IND
|38
|D.K. Metcalf SEA
|at ARI
|39
|Mecole Hardman KC
|at DET
|40
|John Brown* BUF
|vs. NE
|41
|Nelson Agholor* PHI
|at GB
|42
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB
|vs. PHI
|43
|Will Fuller HOU
|vs. CAR
|44
|Alshon Jeffery PHI
|at GB
|45
|Emmanuel Sanders DEN
|vs. JAC
|46
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|at BAL
|47
|Phillip Dorsett NE
|at BUF
|48
|Courtland Sutton DEN
|vs. JAC
|49
|Randall Cobb DAL
|at NO
|50
|Dede Westbrook JAC
|at DEN
|51
|Corey Davis TEN
|at ATL
|52
|Preston Williams MIA
|vs. LAC
|53
|Mohamed Sanu ATL
|vs. TEN
|54
|Cole Beasley BUF
|vs. NE
|55
|Diontae Johnson PIT
|vs. CIN
|56
|Paul Richardson WAS
|at NYG
|57
|Danny Amendola DET
|vs. KC
|58
|Devante Parker MIA
|vs. LAC
|59
|James Washington PIT
|vs. CIN
|60
|Trey Quinn WAS
|at NYG
|61
|Kenny Stills HOU
|vs. CAR
|62
|Devin Smith DAL
|at NO
|63
|Geronimo Allison GB
|vs. PHI
|64
|Chris Conley JAC
|at DEN
|65
|Adam Humphries TEN
|at ATL
READ NEXT: Fantasy: Week 4 RB Rankings