Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, September 25

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Tuesday, highlighted by a night of celebrations for the nation’s capital as the Washington Nationals clinched a Wild Card berth and the Washington Mystics advancing to their second straight WNBA Finals.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Wednesday!

Nationals Sweep Doubleheader, Clinch Playoff Berth While Eliminating Bryce Harper and the Phillies

The @Nationals have clinched an NL Wild Card spot! Washington is the 9th team in MLB history to reach the postseason after being 12 or more games below .500. pic.twitter.com/A70kV8LaBe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 25, 2019

The Washington Nationals are heading back to the postseason after sweeping a doubleheader against the Phillies and former-Nationals star Bryce Harper on Tuesday.

The Nationals not only clinched a Wild Card berth but they also officially eliminated the Phillies from the playoffs.

Anthony Rendon knocked in two runs via sacrifice flies in the Nats’ Game 1 win on Tuesday afternoon, increasing his Major League-leading RBI total to 124.

Trea Turner delivered the big blow in the nightcap when he hit a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning, that propelled them to a 6-5 win.

Harper, who was signed to a $330 million deal by the Phillies last offseason, didn’t go quietly into the night, as he drilled a 442-foot homer in the second game. The former face of the Nationals franchise has 34 home runs and 109 RBIs in his first season for the Phillies.

The Nationals, who were 12 games under .500 and buried in fourth place in the NL East in May, will be playing postseason baseball for the fifth time in the past eight years.

Their opponent in next Tuesday night’s NL Wild Card game is not officially set, but the Milwaukee Brewers are closing in with their magic number reduced to one.

Any Milwaukee win or New York Mets loss in the season’s final five days will clinch the berth for the Brewers.

Mystics Close Out the Aces, Advance to Second Straight WNBA Finals

The Washington Mystics wrapped up their WNBA Semifinal series with the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night after a thrilling 94-90 win in Game 4.

The Mystics trailed by 10 points in the second quarter but rallied behind league MVP Elena Delle Donne, who scored 25 points, and Emma Meesseman, who tallied 22 points, and pulled past the Aces to win the series 3-1.

Washington advances to its second consecutive WNBA Finals, where they will play the Connecticut Sun. The Mystics will look to avenge a sweep they suffered in last year’s finals at the hands of the Seattle Storm.

Game 1 of the best-of-5 championship series will take place on Sunday in Connecticut at 3 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.

With Panthers QB Cam Newton out indefinitely with a Lisfranc injury, per sources, the job could be Kyle Allen's for a while.

From Monday:https://t.co/86mTx84e0z — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 24, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

AL Wild Card update: it’s wild. pic.twitter.com/WdEIXZTLeR — Adrian Garro (@adriangarro) September 25, 2019

MLB: Battle for the American League Wild Card

The race for the AL’s two Wild Card berths is down to the wire, as only one game separate the Athletics, Rays and Indians.

RAYS vs. YANKEES: Tonight, 7:10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

INDIANS at WHITE SOX: Tonight, 8:10 p.m. ET

ATHLETICS at ANGELS: Tonight, 10:07 p.m. ET (ESPN, Out-of-market only)

NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rogers and the 3-0 Packers host Carson Wentz and the Eagles in a marquee Thursday night matchup this week at Lambeau Field.

WHEN: Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, NFL Network

