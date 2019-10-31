NFL Once Again Validates Aaron Jones’ Breakout Season

Aaron Jones being named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this month shouldn’t exactly surprise anyone that has been following his breakout season for the Green Bay Packers.

Jones was the outright star of the Packers’ 31-24 win Monday night over the Kansas City Chiefs, amassing 226 total yards and catching two touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers in a performance that Wednesday drew league recognition. It comes just three weeks after Jones earned the first such honor of his career after scoring four touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

Especially in the absence of star wideout, Jones has been the team’s most dynamic player on offense with 821 total yards on the season. The third-year running back has twice led the Packers in receiving over the past four games and currently leads the NFL with 11 total touchdowns. You would think it would get tiring, but Jones disagrees.

“I don’t get tired,” he said following Monday night’s win.

The Packers’ faith in Jones has been well rewarded after his first two seasons were marred with injuries and inconsistency. It also helps that both he and counterpart Jamaal Williams are operating at a high level as rushers and passers when called upon, adding new depth to an offense that has long drawn most of its power from its start quarterback.

Jones’ recent dash into the spotlight has generated some buzz about the young back’s ceiling as the season’s second half gets underway, with the Packers (7-1) looking to improve upon a four-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers (3-5) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

Does Jones Deserve MVP Consideration?

While there is no doubt that Jones has impacted the game for the Packers, it would be a long shot for him to beat out some of the other league’s top-notch players, including his own quarterback. According to current odds from OddsShark, Rodgers is the current favorite to win the NFL’s MVP award after eight weeks ahead of Russell Wilson and Christian McCaffrey

That said, Jones is looking the part of a running back destined for a place in Packers lore should his season continue along at the same place. The Chargers present a good opportunity for him to keep momentum going this week after their defense allowed Chicago Bears rookie David Montgomery to run for a career-high 135 yards in Week 8 — more than double his previous best of 67 yards.

His production, though, could decline if star wideout Davante Adams returns this week, as the Packers are currently hoping. He practiced Wednesday for the first time in four weeks since suffering a turf toe injury and could resume his starring role for the offense against the Chargers; though, nothing guarantees Adams will fully hit his stride in his first game back.

Adams or not, Packers first-year coach Matt LaFleur and Rodgers have found a synergy with the offense over the past few games with diverse means of getting the ball downfield, and they have praised Jones quite a bit for his role in that. The Packers have already matched last year’s total number of wins at the season’s midway point and could return to the playoffs with Super Bowl ambitions.

“He’s very talented,” Rodgers said in Sunday’s postgame, “and I think this scheme is giving him the opportunity to do a lot more out of the backfield. You know, we’re splitting him out and throwing the ball to him. We kind of caught lightning in a bottle there a couple of times. Hit him on a slant-and-go for 50 and on a screen pass for 70 or whatever. He’s a talented guy. I’m very proud of him.”

