Cowboys Deactivate Starter for Week 5 vs. Packers

Antwaun Woods is down for another game.

The Dallas Cowboys‘ starting defensive tackle was declared inactive for Sunday’s home matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Wide receivers Devin Smith and Cedrick Wilson, linebacker Luke Gifford, defensive end Joe Jackson, and offensive linemen Tyron Smith and Adam Redmond were also deactivated.

Woods has been sidelined since Week 2 with a sprained MCL. He was limited in practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and listed as questionable for the contest. Woods attempted to play through his injury but did not receive clearance from the team’s medical staff.

As in previous weeks, rookie Trysten Hill will see the lion’s share of reps at nose tackle, replacing Woods. The Cowboys will lean on Christian Covington, as well, to serve as depth.

Smith and Wilson were deemed expendable for Sunday due to the return of WR Michael Gallup, who’s healed from September meniscus surgery. Gallup will step right back into his starting role opposite Amari Cooper, though Randall Cobb and Tavon Austin should be featured in coordinator Kellen Moore’s pass-happy approach.

Smith sustained a high-ankle sprain in last Sunday’s loss to the Saints and is considered week-to-week. Cameron Fleming is expected to fill in for Smith at left tackle, with Brandon Knight operating as his backup.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is set for 3:25 p.m. CT.

Crawford Active

After missing two games due to his bothersome hips — he was reported as battling bursitis — Cowboys veteran defensive end Tyrone Crawford practiced this week and will play, perhaps sparingly, against Green Bay.

Here’s the risk, though: Crawford may need to undergo what would be season-ending surgery if he suffers a setback or his “condition worsens,” according to the Dallas Morning News’ David Moore, who adds that Dallas will be “cautious” in deploying Crawford after he opted to rehab his injury rather than go under the knife.

Crawford has been plagued by hip issues that date back to last season. He recorded two tackles and a sack across the first two games before sitting against Miami and New Orleans.