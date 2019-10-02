Cowboys Promote Rookie WR to Active Roster for Week 5

Filling its open spot on the 53-man active roster, the Dallas Cowboys elevated rookie wide receiver Ventell Bryant from the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Bryant is the corresponding roster move after the Cowboys shipped safety Kavon Frazier, who has a season-ending pectoral injury, to injured reserve.

Bryant originally entered the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, signing as an undrafted free agent out of Temple, where he caught 173 passes for 2,444 yards and 10 touchdowns across 48 games from 2015-18. At 6-foot-3, he’s a big-bodied possession target who complements his physical attributes with a confident mental make-up.

“I’m a wide receiver who pays attention to the very small details. I look at my opponent and just read how he plays – and try to find out the ways to beat him,” Bryant told Owl Sports. “If it’s from a release standpoint, I try to attack him to beat him when we release. If it’s a smaller guy, I know that with my frame and my size, I can just jump over him to catch the ball.”

Bryant appeared in three preseason games for the Bengals, nabbing 14 receptions for 154 yards. He was released at final cuts and snatched by the Cowboys.

Dallas signed safety Josh Jones to take Bryant’s place on the practice team.

Bryant’s Role

If active for Sunday’s home contest against the Green Bay Packers, Bryant will function as the Cowboys’ No. 5 WR behind Amari Cooper, Randall Cobb, Tavon Austin and Cedrick Wilson. He’d likely see few offensive snaps while being deployed primarily on special teams, replacing what Dallas lost in Frazier.

Bryant’s status could depend on starting wideout Michael Gallup, who practiced Wednesday for the first time since Sept. 15. Gallup underwent knee surgery last month and there’s optimism he can suit up versus Green Bay.

Cobb Readies for Rivalry Game

Randall Cobb has been something of a revelation for the Cowboys, who signed the former Packer to a one-year contract this offseason — the replacement for slot man Cole Beasley. Through four weeks, he’s snared 14 balls for 157 yards and a TD, spreading the seam so Cooper and Gallup can attack the outside.

Obviously, this is the first time Cobb will face the Packers as the enemy. But while there’s a natural grudge element to these occasions, the 29-year-old vows he’s approaching them no different than any other opponent.

“My process will be the same. I’ll go about it the same way and go play ball like I always do,” Cobb said, per ESPN.com.

He added: “It’s football, you know? It’s part of the business. Guys change teams all the time. It’s just how it goes. It’s part of the league, part of the business.”

