Browns Reportedly Eying Trade for Former Super Bowl Champion Tackle

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had a ton of luck trying to improve their offensive line through a trade, having multiple trade attempts for Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams rebuffed by the Washington Redskins.

However, the team reportedly has their sights set on a new target as the Oct. 29 trade deadline approaches.

If the Browns are unable to work out a deal for Williams, Giants tackle Nate Solder could be next up on their wish list, according to Jason LaCanfora at CBS Sports.

If the Browns are unable to pry Trent Williams out of Washington, the other LT I hear they are interested in is Nate Solder. They've already done a lot of business with the NYG, it's worth noting — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 23, 2019

Solder is in his second year with the Giants and carries a heft price tag. The deal he signed made him the highest paid tackle at the time of signing. Only Titans tackle Taylor Lewan makes more money currently.

The question for the Browns is if Solder is worth it for an increased price tag despite his play not being astronomically better than Greg Robinson, who has started the first six games of the season for the Browns.

Solder’s average play has earned him an overall grade of 64.4 on Pro Football Focus, with the former Patriots lineman committing four penalties and giving up five sacks. Browns starter Greg Robinson carries a grade of 67.8 and has allowed just one sack.

Is Nate Solder Rumor a John Dorsey Ploy for Trent Williams?

Dorsey and the Browns have already made multiple big trades with the Giants this calendar year, acquiring Pro Bowl talents Odell Beckham Jr. and Olivier Vernon in separate moves. So if the team was truly interested in Solder, the wheels are already greased to make something happen.

However, Cleveland could have the ulterior motive is to put some pressure on Washington to become a dance partner for a trade. As Dorsey said, “It takes two to tango.”

Dorsey as he left the podium: Takes two to tango. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) October 16, 2019

“What I’d like to do is constantly work the phones and do some research. Whatever happens, happens. If nothing happens, you move on and move on to the next project,” Dorsey said during his press conference last week.

Browns Offensive Line Shakeup Likely Coming Against Patriots

The Browns have been experimenting with what they have in house to help out the offensive line and it was reported Robinson would be the one heading to the bench.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been sacked 16 times this season — the 10th most in the league — and hit 22 times as the Browns have stumbled into the bye week at 2-4. On top of that, Mayfield has at times looked extremely uncomfortable in the pocket and has forced some throws that have resulted in his league-leading 11 interceptions.

“Talent’s not the issue here,” head coach Freddie Kitchens said. “We need to play better and we need to coach better. Once we do that, these questions won’t come up.”

#Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said he's not ready to disclose whether he has made changes on starting offensive line — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) October 23, 2019

“I think [the coaches are] figuring that out still. I think they want to see a good two weeks of practice out of a multitude of guys,” guard Joel Bitonio told Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “It’s going to be a coach’s decision once it comes down to that final choice.”

It appears the most likely replacement would be Justin McCray, who the Browns traded for just before the season.

#Browns left guard Joel Bitonio on who coaches will start at left tackle in New England: "I think they're figuring that out." — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) October 21, 2019

“Justin’s very versatile. He can go in and play all five spots. He even snapped the ball some today,” Kitchens said. “If he were to go out there at (left) tackle I’d have total confidence in him.”

A test against the Patriots top-ranked defense will serve as the ultimate measuring stick. New England opened as as 10.5-point favorite for Sunday’s game, but that has quickly moved to 13 points.

