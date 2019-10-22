Odell Beckham Unleashes Rant at ‘Stupid’ NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. made it clear on Monday night with a social media post that he has had enough of the ridiculous fines levied against him from the NFL this season and during his career.

The latest was a $14,037 ding to his wallet for not wearing his pants high enough to full cover his knees during the Browns loss to the Seahawks. He further explained his displeasure with the rules while talking to reporters on Tuesday at a bowling event to promote school attendance.

“Fined $15,000 for some pants, and a knee pad that’s this big is not going to protect me from getting hit from Dont’a Hightower straight into my knee,” Beckham said. “There’s no way around it. Everyone around the league’s pants are there. My kneecap’s way higher than probably a lot of the other people. It’s stupid.

More #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. on fine: "They feel the need to fine me for some pants that cost probably six cents to make, and we're getting fined $15,000. They're just finding a way to pull the money back from the players." Beckham added he'll appeal the fine. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) October 22, 2019

“You can ask people in the NFL. I got hit from all kinds of different players and different teams. It’s just whack. I don’t know how else to describe it to you, but it’s whack.”

Odell Beckham Feels Targeted by the NFL With Fines

Beckham has been fined for uniform infractions in the past, including 18K for wearing cleats in 2016 in honor of the late Craig Sager. He was also hit with a fine for the same amount as kneepad-gate for his fight with Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey.

“It’s just different for me,” Beckham said. “Whatever the case may be, they feel the need to fine me for some pants that cost probably 6 cents to make, and we’re getting fined $15,000. They’re just finding a way to pull the money back from the players. There’s no other way around it. That’s just what they’re doing.”

Beckham said he plans to appeal the fine, although he’s still not satisfied when its simply reduced. The fact of he matter is they are still taking cash out of his pockets.

“I’m going to say the same thing. It’s redundant. It’s foolish,” he said. “Yeah, but still, taking it from $14,000 to $3,000, I’m still losing $3,000 for something that should not, these pads are not, if you want us to be protected, then we need to be in full metal gear and not be able to run and move,” he said. “What’s more important, being able to run and move or the protection, because that pad is not going to do a single thing. I’ve been hit in the thigh pads that are given to us and had a thigh contusion and later tore it during the season. It’s not going to do nothing.

“This is a gladiator sport. They’re there for the rules and that’s it. Other than that, they’re not there for protection.”

Browns Open as Huge Underdogs Against Patriots

The Browns opened as huge underdogs for their matchup against New England in Foxborough, with the line setting the Patriots as 10.5-point favorites, according to Odds Shark.

The Patriots have been double-digit favorites in five games this season, covering the number in all but one.

The Browns are 2-4 against the spread and are 2-1 on the road.

