Odell Beckham Breaks Silence on Fight With Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. knows things could have gone south in a hurry when he and Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey got tangled up last weekend in a scrap that ended up with the Ravens corner on top of OBJ with his hands around his neck.

But Beckham said not escalating the incident further was a testament to his growth mentally as a player and teammate with the Cleveland Browns.

“I just comes so much further than that. In the heat of the moment, there was an opportunity for me to take things way further,” he said while speaking to reporters on Friday. “He was on the ground, I was standing up still. I just kinda let the moment pass. Not to say I regret letting the moment pass, but I’ve come a long way. I probably would have been suspended for the next game if I had done if I wanted to do. Or more, knowing how I get treated.”

OBJ felt he showed real restraint against Marlon Humphrey. Said he didn’t do what he wanted to do with Humphrey on the ground. #Browns pic.twitter.com/mNjbnuLbZi — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 4, 2019

Beckham said he wants to get away from those type of plays and between the lines keep it strictly football — something, it turns out, he’s very good at.

“This is football. It’s not MMA, it’s not street fighter,” Beckham said. “That’s a different story. On the football field, I’m trying to make it more football than anything else.”

Earlier this week, the Ravens published a harsh rebuttal when noise started to grow about Humphrey choking Beckham on the ground.

“There’s been a lot of talk about the play between Marlon Humphrey and Odell Beckham Jr.,” the tweet reads. “Close-up video shows exactly what happened, and that Humphrey didn’t choke him.”

Beckham wasn’t too keen on getting in depth on the topic and appeared ready to move on.

“We grown ass men, you know what I mean? I can’t feel that when we’re out there,” Beckham said. “We get hit every day. We get hit by 300-pounders. Something like that? I’m good.”

Odell Beckham Plans to Appeal Fine for Fight

Beckham and offensive lineman JC Tretter were fined for the fight against the Ravens. Both will appeal and Beckham has offered to pay the fine for Tretter, who pulled Humphrey off him.

Odell Beckham confirms he’s been fined by the league for the incident with Marlon Humphrey. Says he will appeal — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 4, 2019

“It’s money out of my future kids’ and family’s pocket,” Beckham said. “It’s enough. I don’t care if it was $5. Still taking money from me. I will appeal it. I just wish they could not worry about some of that stuff”

Odell Beckham Only Worried About Wins With Browns

Beckham was held to just two inconsequential catches for 20 yards against the Ravens. However, the Browns capitalized on the extra attention Beckham garnered and had a big day offensively.

It was the first game in Browns history they had a 300-yard passer (Baker Mayfield), 150-yard rusher (Nick Chubb) and 150-yard receiver (Jarvis Landry), according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Beckham said he doesn’t mind the lack of production in the box score as long as the team keeps on winning.

“It’s about putting us in a position to get to the playoffs. Stats are only stats,” Beckham said. “I just want to get back to the playoffs. If teams are going to do that, we’ll hang 40 and we’ll walk out of there with a win and get back to work”

Next up for the Browns is a primetime matchup against the 49ers on Monday Night Football this week. There’s a chance Cleveland’s wide receiving corps could finally be at full strength, with second-year speedster Antonio Callaway returning from an injury, Jarvis Landry clearing concussion protocol and Rashard Higgins progressing in his return from an ankle injury in Week 1.

READ NEXT: Baker Mayfield Shades Lamar Jackson in Expletive-Laden Game Day Audio

