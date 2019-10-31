Cowboys Send Two Players Home For Arriving Late to Meeting: Report

Antwaun Woods and Trysten Hill must have thought the Dallas Cowboys were still on their bye week.

According to multiple reports, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett booted the defensive linemen from Thursday’s practice for “tardiness.” Woods and Hill reportedly arrived late to morning meetings and were sent home by Garrett as punishment.

Maven Sports’ Mike Fisher guesses that both players could face internal fines for their infraction. Fisher also assumes that Woods, the team’s starting nose tackle, is in no danger of missing Monday Night Football against the New York Giants. (Hill is a weekly scratch.)

“Travel issues coming off a bye week (and a vacation week) aren’t particular cause for concern, and as proof of that we’d suggest this: Tuesday was a very light day for the players,” Fisher wrote. “Had Garrett needed them to stay at work due to the vast importance of the workday, that would’ve likely been the way the coach would’ve played it. Instead, the two D-linemen miss some relatively innocuous time, and maybe learn a lesson from it … and now stays on time for the rest of the week in ways to help 4-3 Dallas win at New York.”

The Cowboys are scheduled to practice again Friday and Saturday ahead of the NFC East showdown.

Almost Perfect Participation

The rest of the Cowboys who showed up on time Thursday participated in the full-scale practice as preparations for the Giants began. This included defensive end Robert Quinn and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, both of whom were injured in Dallas’ Week 7 win over Philadelphia.

The only player to miss practice was backup offensive tackle Cameron Fleming, who has a leg injury that could sideline him Monday. With LT Tyron Smith and RT La’el Collins healthy, however, Fleming’s absence wouldn’t be felt as deeply.

Brandon Knight absorbed Fleming’s reps with the second-string offense and, assuming Fleming is inactive, would be the direct backup to Smith and Collins on game night.

