Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Slights Aikman, Romo with Dak Prescott Comparison

Jerry Jones is drinking — nay, guzzling — the Dak Prescott Kool-Aid.

In what can only be described as Jerry being Jerry, the Dallas Cowboys‘ owner/general manager refused to liken Prescott to legendary quarterbacks Tony Romo and Troy Aikman.

No, in Jones’ estimation, Dak is more TB12 than TA8.

“I think he’s more like Brady,” he said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, per Maven Sports’ Mike Fisher. “We know Tom Brady and he’s not Tom Brady. But he’s evolving into a guy that will beat you. I think we got us one in Dak.”

Unwittingly, Jones may have done Prescott a massive favor and his brain trust a disservice by heaping such effusive praise on a QB who, although wildly talented, has yet to win a conference championship, let alone capture the six (and counting) Lombardi Trophies that Brady owns.

The Cowboys and Prescott remain deadlocked in months-long contract negotiations, but Jones took an unconventional route here, pumping up Prescott’s value and leverage while the 24-year-old aims to become the richest signal-caller in NFL history.

At the end of the day, wins and losses determine a player’s worth, and Prescott has a ways to go before entering the Brady stratosphere. He can at least partially justify his boss’s gargantuanly optimistic comparison on Sunday, however, as the 3-1 Cowboys, fresh off their first loss, welcome Aaron Rodgers and the 3-1 Packers to AT&T Stadium.

Favre Predicts Title for Dak and Company

What wasn’t accomplished in the Romo era, and hasn’t since Aikman was under center, will come to fruition with Prescott — a Super Bowl victory. This, according to another legendary QB, Brett Favre, who foresees Dak’s success on the game’s biggest stage “at some point.”

“I think he’s good. I really do,” the former Packers great said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday. “Not a knock in any way, shape, or form, but he’s not as flashy. But he’s very consistent. He’s got everything you could ask for — the size, strength, arm strength. The guys love him. He plays hard. He plays smart. I think he’s a legitimate long-time quarterback, barring injury. And at some point, I do believe he’ll lead that team to a Super Bowl. Will it be this year? I have no idea. But I think he’s really good, and he’ll be there a long time.”

Favre, a future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, doesn’t require convoluted theories or tinfoil hats to get to the bottom of why Prescott is among the league’s most oft-criticized signal-callers. The answer really is quite simple.

“I attribute that to, ‘you’re the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys,’ and that in itself brings on things that other quarterbacks in other cities maybe don’t have to deal with,” Favre said. “I think the expectation level is extremely high for Dallas, maybe more so this year than in previous years. All eyes are upon you. I’d be very comfortable if I was the Cowboys and the Cowboys organization with Dak Prescott as my quarterback. I think he’s a legit quarterback.”

Dak Confident in Battered O-Line

Dallas will do battle in Week 5 without Pro Bowl tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) and a balky La’el Collins (back) manning right tackle. They’ll feature one new starter — Cameron Fleming — against the Packers, whose defense ranks ninth in the league with 12 sacks through four games.

Though an obvious downgrade from Smith, Fleming is experienced, having started three games for the club last season, and has the confidence of teammates, including the franchise field general.

“I trust that offensive line, wherever they fill in,” Prescott said Thursday, per ESPN. “But it’s about trusting the whole offense, trusting the plays, trusting the players around me, and if I’m focused on one person is in for this guy, then I’m going to be late on a read or I’m going to miss something here or miss something there. For me, it’s about focusing on my job, my 1/11th and go out there and execute it.”

