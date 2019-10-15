Cowboys Starter To Undergo Surgery, Out for Season: Report

For Tyrone Crawford, the worst-case scenario has arrived.

ESPN’s Todd Archer reports the Dallas Cowboys defensive end will miss the remainder of the year due to his bothersome hips. Crawford will head to injured reserve and then the operating table to correct what’s been termed as bursitis in both hips.

This was the big concern for Crawford, who’s been plagued by hip discomfort since late last season. Earlier this month, the Dallas Morning News reported that surgery was an option if he suffered a setback or his “condition worsens,” and that Dallas would be “cautious” in deploying Crawford after he opted to rehab his injury this offseason rather than go under the knife.

Crawford recorded two tackles and a sack across the Cowboys’ first two games before sitting against Miami and New Orleans. He was active in Week 5, making two tackles, and held off the stat sheet in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, during which he was spotted in apparent pain.

“Yeah, I’m frustrated. Just like anyone would be,” he said after the game, per the Dallas Morning News. “It’s just like anything else. I’ve got to figure it out and get what I can get done with what I’ve got. We’ll see how everything works out.”

A 2012 third-round draft pick, Crawford has totaled 113 tackles, 23 sacks and six pass deflections across 96 games with Dallas. He’s played an entire regular season just three times in his eight-year career.

Impact of Crawford’s Loss

Obviously, the Cowboys now have a vacancy at DE opposite $105 million man DeMarcus Lawrence. They’re expected to fill it with veteran newcomer Robert Quinn, who’s been a revelation with a team-high five sacks through six games (he returned from suspension in Week 3).

For depth purposes, the Cowboys will lean on backups Dorance Armstrong and Kerry Hyder to spell Lawrence and Quinn. It’s possible, considering there’s an open spot on the 53-man roster, that the club promotes rookie Daniel Wise from the practice squad to bolster the unit.

Last Snap for Crawford?

It’s entirely realistic to think Crawford’s time in a Dallas uniform is coming to a close. He’s in the penultimate year of the $45 million contract extension he inked in 2015, due to collect $7 million in base salary and count $10.1 million against the club’s salary cap.

By designating him a pre-June 1 cut next offseason, the Cowboys would clear $8 million in cap space and absorb only $1.1 million in dead money. This is a massive chunk of change for an organization that still has to pay quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Byron Jones — among others.

