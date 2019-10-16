Doug Pederson Addresses Eagles Failure to Get Jalen Ramsey

A tired-looking Doug Pederson trudged to the podium Wednesday and tried to put a positive spin on his team losing out on the Jalen Ramsey sweepstakes. The coach has moved on and he’s ready to work with the roster he has.

The Eagles were rumored to be in the mix for the shutdown cornerback up to the last minute. So were the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints, per Yahoo Sports. But Ramsey is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams after a blockbuster deal. Pederson expressed no sense of disappointment and even expressed happiness for the Rams.

“There’s no disappointment. I mean, it’s hard to comment on that because he’s obviously not on our team,” Pederson told reporters. “But yeah, a lot of respect for him, good player, happy for the Rams. He’ll be a great addition. They have some corners that are banged up, obviously traded one, so he’ll fit in well there.”

Pederson added that he is very confident in the cornerbacks the Eagles have returning from injury, guys like Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills.

“Listen, we’re getting guys back too, on our team,” Pederson said. “I’m excited about the guys we have coming back and getting in the mix. We’re starting to get healthy, that’s the encouraging part from our side.”

Jason Kelce Defends Eagles GM Howie Roseman

The Eagles have no time to cry over spilled milk, especially not with a divisional showdown with the hated Cowboys on the horizon. Center Jason Kelce joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show Wednesday and elaborated on the team missing out on Jalen Ramsey.

Kelce took the opportunity to defend Eagles GM Howie Roseman who has been taking a huge amount of grief from both local fans and media for not getting a deal done for Ramsey. It was his understanding that Roseman did everything in his power to make something happen, but he was unwilling to mortgage the team’s future at the end of the day.

“No, from the sounds of it Howie did just about everything he could to try and get him and it didn’t work out,” Kelce told 94WIP. “It’s not like — the Rams gave him what, two first rounds and a fourth-rounder? It wasn’t like they got him on a steal and Howie didn’t offer them anything.”

Remember, Kelce famously defended Roseman during his epic Super Bowl speech on the Art Museum steps. He echoed his immense respect for the GM with these latest comments.

“I’ve got supreme confidence in that guy, he makes some incredible things happen and I’m sure he’s still working really hard to make sure we have the best team possible,” Kelce said. “I know that’s always the case.”

