Eagles Trade Tracker: Sell Vinny Curry, Buy LeVeon Bell

The Eagles haven’t pulled the trigger on any deal. Not yet. But the rumor mill has been spiraling out of control on deadline day.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson cautioned reporters that the team may decide to stick with their current roster. The defense should get a lift from the returns of defensive tackle Tim Jernigan, along with cornerbacks Avonte Maddox and Cre’Von LeBlanc. On offense, DeSean Jackson is expected to return to practice Wednesday and reportedly could suit up against the Bears.

GM Howie Roseman has shown a knack for getting last-minute deals done as he did last year by acquiring Golden Tate. There are a bevy of notable names being linked to the Eagles, so let’s see what happens. No news could be good news.

Eagles Trade Rumors: What We Know Right Now

The NFL’s trade deadline is 4 p.m. and here is all that has been rumored or reported from a long day on the hot stove:

LeVeon Bell, Jets

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Jets running back LeVeon Bell is actively being shopped at the deadline. Jets GM Joe Douglas — Eagles GM Howie Roseman’s former right-hand man in Philadelphia — wants to shed salary and reshape the roster. Bell, who is averaging a career-low 3.2 yards per carry, counts as for $8.97 million cap charge this year and $15.5 million in 2021. The Eagles were mentioned as possible suitors.

Per Mehta: The Texans, Chiefs and Bills could use a dynamic running back. The Eagles likely would love to add Bell too, but it appears that it would be cost prohibitive to add him.

Vinny Curry, Eagles

Would the Eagles be sellers at the deadline? Vinny Curry has underperformed this season at a spot the team really needs production from. It’s very possible the team has seen enough and may try and move him before he no longer has any value. Curry has just one sack and 12 total tackles after signing a one-year $2.25 million contract in the offseason. The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane speculated that the 31-year-old could be out the door.

A.J. Green, Bengals

The Bengals announced they are benching Andy Dalton and going with rookie QB Ryan Finley for the remainder of the season. Interesting decision to leak that information on deadline day, no? It could signal the changing of the guard in Cincinnati and that would lend credence to the belief that A.J. Green wants out. The Pro Bowl receiver had previously stated he wished to remain there, but the team never extended his contract. Green has been heavily linked to both the Eagles and Saints and those talks are presumably heating up, per CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora.

Darius Slay, Lions

The price tag is very, very high for the prized Lions cornerback. Remember, Detroit is in playoff contention and wouldn’t give Darius Slay away for free, so it would take a king’s ransom to acquire him in a trade. ESPN’s Adam Schefter hinted that the Eagles might spin the tires on Slay as a “CB-needy team” but the Lions aren’t even going to think about getting rid of the Pro Bowl cornerback for less than a first-rounder. And maybe more.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Eagles

Another guy that has been the center of trade rumors in recent days, if the Eagles were to be sellers. Halapoulivaati Vaitai was mentioned as a backup plan for the Browns who are all-in on disgruntled Redskins left tackle Trent Williams. Meanwhile, Vaitai is a valuable piece for the Eagles and their banged-up offensive line. He started at left tackle in Super Bowl LII and may have to step in again there with Jason Peters out for an undisclosed amount of time.

Robby Anderson, Jets

The biggest and easiest pill to swallow is Robby Anderson. The Jets wide receiver is a burner — 4.34 seconds in the 40 — and could step in immediately to fill the speed void left by DeSean Jackson’s abdomen injury. The Eagles have no one to stretch the field. The Jets have reportedly lowered their asking price from a third-rounder to a fifth-rounder. Anderson, who has 12 catches for 309 yards, is a free agent after the season.

Chris Harris, Broncos

The Super Bowl champion cornerback’s advanced age has been a concern for NFL teams. He can still play at an elite level, but how much do you want to give up for a 30-year-old cornerback? Making matters worse is the compensation. According to ABC7’s Troy Renck, Denver wants at least a second-round pick in return and Philadelphia doesn’t like Harris enough at that cost. Let’s see what happens. He sure would look good as the Eagles’ starting nickel cornerback.

This is a running list of all the rumors and speculative trades being talked about at the deadline. Heavy.com will frequently update the trade tracker.

