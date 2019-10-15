The Jarrett Allen Experience Continues in Brooklyn

Jarrett Allen will be finishing up his rookie deal as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. The team announced they have exercised the 2020-21 contract option ensuring the third-year forward remains in town for at least one more season.

Allen had a breakout season in 2018-19, averaging almost a double-double with 10.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest. He also participated in the Rising Stars game showcasing some of the best young talent in the NBA.

More notably, Allen recorded some of the most vicious rejections in recent memory, including one on Lebron James that still resonates throughout the league. Allen will continue to see major minutes in the front court for Brooklyn this year, hoping to provide a defensive spark which will complement the scoring punch of Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert.

The Origins of Allen’s Afro

The 6-foot-11 Allen plays big on the court, and so does his hair. So big in fact that Nets television play-by-play broadcaster Ian Eagle has dubbed him “the ‘fro”.

“I feel like I’m 7-1. I’m definitely above 7-foot with the hair,” Allen told the NY Post.

Allen’s mother says he has had his afro since he was a kid, and it’s even gotten smaller over the years.

“It’s something he’s done since grade school. It was twice as big,” Cheryl Allen told The Post. “Jarrett’s not one trying to be like anybody else. He’s not emulating anyone, it’s just how he wears it.”

Along with the afro, Allen also rocks an all-world mustache, polishing off a look that is straight out of the 1970’s ABA era. It’s a look that has become a fan favorite in Brooklyn, and has garnered Allen a lot of attention on social media.

“All the time. I can’t look on Twitter or Reddit without people saying its Afro Thunder, or Black Dynamite,” Allen told The Post. “It’s like my identity now. It’s like James Harden’s beard; you can’t cut the beard.”

Allen Gives Back to Brooklyn Off The Court

There’s more to Allen then just big blocks and big hair. The former McDonald’s All-American also has a strong interest for the sciences, most notably electronics. Allen built his own computer when he was a sophomore in high school and has always had a passion for tech.

Now that he is making enough money to buy his own gadgets, Allen is giving back. The self-proclaimed computer nerd spends countless hours spreading his passion of STEM to kids throughout Brooklyn.

Allen’s work in the community was documented by a recent story on NBC’s Today Show.

Allen’s Role In 2019-20

During the preseason, Allen has split time at center with veteran Deandre Jordan, who Brooklyn acquired via free agency over the summer. Both players have been given the opportunity to start and it appears both will share minutes as the season gets underway. Jordan has the veteran experience, but Allen has the slightly higher upside.

During the 2018-19 postseason, Allen’s last signifiant action, he started all five games in the Nets’ playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 11 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

