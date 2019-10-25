Kyrie Irving’s Ex-Celtics Teammate Opens up on Relationship

Marcus Morris has nothing but love for Kyrie Irving. The veterans played the last two seasons together with the Boston Celtics, but are now on opposite sides preparing to square off against one another Friday night when the Brooklyn Nets host the New York Knicks.

Earlier this week, Morris opened up about their prior relationship and responded to Kyrie’s assertion that he failed the team as a leader in Boston.

“The word fail, I wouldn’t say,” Morris said. “I just think, I don’t want to say fail, I just think mentally he had some other stuff going on and it was hard for him to separate that from the workplace.”

The “other stuff” Morris is referring to is the death of Kyrie’s grandfather, which took place right as the 2018-19 season was getting underway last October.

“As a leader, outside stuff can affect our team. And I think that did. Not like outside distractions but like family stuff he had going on,” Morris added.

When asked about Kyrie Irving’s assertion that he failed as a leader in BOS, Marcus Morris said, in part, “I don't want to say fail. I just think mentally he had some other stuff going on & it was hard for him to separate that from the work place.” More: https://t.co/UeAUdqoAfk — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 25, 2019

Kyrie took ownership of the shortcomings, admitting basketball was the last thing on his mind last season.

“A lot of basketball and the joy I had for it was sucked away from me, and it was a facial expression that I carried around with me throughout the year,” Kyrie said last month at Nets Media Day.

