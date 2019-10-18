Kyrie Irving Will Play for Nets in Preseason Finale

The Kyrie Irving era is underway in Brooklyn.

For the first time since signing a max free-agent deal over the summer, which was announced on Instagram, Kyrie Irving will appear in a game at Barclays Center as a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite re-injuring his face in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Lakers in China, Kyrie is scheduled to suit up and see game action as the Nets host the defending NBA Champion Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on Friday night.

Irving only lasted 56 seconds in the Nets preseason opener last week in Shanghai before re-injuring his face and being forced to miss the team’s second preseason game in China.

Blending With The First Unit

With the regular season just days away, the most important thing for Kyrie Irving and the Nets to accomplish in the preseason finale on Friday night, besides staying healthy, is to start to develop chemistry with the starting five.

Since Kyrie has only played one minute and six seconds during the Nets preseason schedule, there has been little time to develop that chemistry. The lack of game action is a big reason why Kyrie is scheduled to play in Brooklyn’s final preseason tuneup.

Coach Kenny on goals for tonight: "Starting to establish that chemistry, [Kyrie's] chemistry with that starting group…And building on our principles and our habits that we’ve been talking about since day 1.” — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 18, 2019

The Nets expect to have a different look this season with Kyrie on the floor, who will replace D’Angelo Russell as the team’s top scoring threat in the backcourt. Irving joints Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan as key offseason acquisitions for Brooklyn. Durant is expected to miss the entire season with an achilles injury suffered in last season’s NBA Finals.

Kyrie On The Mend

Leading up to Friday’s preseason finale, Kyrie practiced on back-to-back days, a good sign that his facial contusion was on the mend. Kyrie aggravated the injury in the Nets preseason opener last week against the Los Angeles Lakers when he took an inadvertent hit to the face from Rajon Rondo just 56 seconds into the game in Shanghai. Irving did not return and did not play in the Nets’ second preseason game in China later that week.

Kyrie initially suffered the facial injury during a pickup game back on Sept. 24 and wore a protective mask during his brief appearance this preseason. The injury is not considered to be serious, but it still has drawn the concern of Nets’ head coach Kenny Atkinson, who said Irving will not see extended minute on Friday in the preseason finale.

“He’ll play Friday, we’ll see if it’s his normal minutes,” Atkinson told the Post following practice on Wednesday. “Obviously, he’s missed some time so we’ll see about that.”

Kyrie’s teammates are also excited to see him back on the floor.

“Super exciting, man,” Caris LeVert told the Post. “We haven’t played together in a real game, but we’ve played together throughout the summer and a little bit this preseason. So can’t wait to see it in a game and can’t wait to get more comfortable.”

