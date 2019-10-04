Lions’ Kenny Golladay Flattens Lineman With Block [WATCH]

Kenny Golladay will always be known more for the insane touchdown catches he grabs for the Detroit Lions rather than anything else, but it’s becoming clear the wideout is also a very well rounded player.

Not only is Golladay big and physical at the point of attack when he is thrown the football, but he is a willing blocker in the second level and even possesses the strength and raw power in his frame in order to de-cleat some of the biggest opposing defensive lineman on the field.

Against the Kansas City Chiefs, Golladay dished out some insane punishment to Emmanuel Ogbah up front on a play. As Brandon Thorn showed in a tweet, Golladay hammered an unsuspecting Ogbah on a chip release play, making the defender hit the ground like a rag doll. Ogbah truthfully never saw it coming, as he likely didn’t expect Golladay to even attempt such a move.

Kenny Golladay rocking Ogbah on the chip release pic.twitter.com/nTf6Vw24fg — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) October 3, 2019

There is nothing folks in football love more than seeing wide receivers get into the act as blockers, and with Golladay, the Lions clearly have a guy who is ready to dish out punishment when he can, whether in the second level or up front. Ogbah certainly won’t like how this play looked on tape whatsoever.

Another Smooth Start for Kenny G

Golladay, of course, isn’t just a big bodied blocker for the Lions. He can catch more than a bit, too, as evidence of his phenomenal start to the 2019 season. So far through four games, Golladay has racked up 243 yards and 4 touchdowns to his credit and is looking set to have another great season in which he shatters many of his own personal best marks.

In total, Golladay has enjoyed arguably the best start to a career of any wideout in his 2017 draft class not named JuJu Smith-Schuster. With 1,783 yards and 12 touchdowns thus far in his career, Golladay looks like an obvious top dog in Detroit for the foreseeable future with Matthew Stafford tossing him the rock. That’s good news for the Lions, who have long pondered how to find production at the wideout position minus Calvin Johnson. Not an issue anymore with Golladay taking over.

It’s a Detroit Block Party

The Lions have had a rejuvenated mindset under new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, and toughness in the trenches has become a major focus. The team’s offensive line has impressed with their ability to block up front early in the season and are off to a hot start. With tight end T.J. Hockenson often showing off his chops as a blocker, and Golladay now displaying a willingness to get into the act, it’s not a stretch to say the Lions have enjoyed a total block party on offense to start the season.

Such toughness has been missing from the Lions in recent years and it’s huge to see a wide receiver getting into the mix with grit. That could merely prove how much the team has changed their outlook in a short amount of time under Bevell and Matt Patricia.

If it was Patricia’s goal to make the Lions a tougher team as he has stated, he need only look at Golladay throwing a hammering block in the trenches to help prove how his vision is starting to become reality.

