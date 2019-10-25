Luka Doncic’s Mom Mirjam Poterbin Is a Gorgeous Instagram Model

Luka Doncic is unquestionably one of the biggest stars on the Dallas Mavericks. And after he impressively won NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 2018 by receiving 98 out of 100 first place votes, the person fans really want to know about is still his is mother, Mirjam Poterbin. Even back when Doncic was first drafted into the NBA as the third-overall pick, it was a moment unintentionally overshadowed by his mother.

After Doncic was dealt to Dallas by the Atlanta Hawks for Trae Young and a future first-round pick, likely one of the most important and exciting moments of the then 19-year-old’s life, for the fans watching, including Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors, everyone only had eyes for the beautiful woman standing next to the former EuroLeague MVP. And in the tweet heard around the world Iguodala wrote, “Moms decent!!!”

Most people watching the NBA Draft last year believed that when Doncic’s name was called, the gorgeous lady cheering him on was his girlfriend, but they were mistaken. That stunning woman was Poterbin, Doncic’s mom. A former model and dancer who ran two beauty shops while raising Doncic, she divorced her son’s father, Sasa Doncic, when Luka was eight.

The Mavs picked up Luka Doncic and his mom….The draft is over, they won already pic.twitter.com/1a6tws7WxO — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 21, 2018

From the moment the Slovenian prodigy, who was born in Ljubljiana, and stands at 6’7, entered the NBA, fans have been obsessed with his mother.

Luka Doncic‘s mom is singlehandedly raising his draft stock #NBAMoms pic.twitter.com/ELWd1WDroN — William J Fulton (@WilliamJFulton) June 18, 2018

It’s not that Doncic’s talent is easily overlooked. After a stellar rookie season, his first game in 2019, during which the Mavericks played the Washington Wizards, Doncic put in 34 points toward the team’s 108-100 win. The 20-year-old had nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and six turnovers within 33 minutes of play. And yet, fans still want to to know more about the woman who gave birth to such a basketball phenom.

Marjan Poterbin Has Nearly 40K Followers On Instagram

While the bulk of what Poterbin’s posts on Instagram are photos and achievements of her son, or visiting friends and family, with all the media attention, she’s started to have branded deals of her own. Not only does she push Doncic’s brand of clothing, but does ads for Juventina Clinic and models purses by The Lie by JPZ.

Most of Poterbin’s life has revolved around Doncic’s basketball career from a very young age, and despite her newfound fame in America, she remains his No. 1 fan. She told Euro Hoops, “I think that Luka was born with it. Ever since he started walking, when he was one year old, he was playing with a ball in his hands. He was doing all types of sports. He liked soccer a lot but was too tall to play. As I said, I think that Luka was born to play basketball.”

Doncic Does Have a Girlfriend & Her Name Is Anamaria Goltes

Doncic does have a special lady in his life other than his mom, and it’s another model, Anamria Goltes, who is also absolutely gorgeous. And when Doncic accepted his NBA Rookie of the Year Award, he brought both Goltes and and his mother as his dates. Even now, the question lingers on Twitter.. which one is his Mom and which woman is his girlfriend?

Luka's girlfriend vs Mom who ya got? pic.twitter.com/Ma39ILKDZu — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) June 25, 2019

