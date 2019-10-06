Vikings vs. Giants Week 5 Betting Preview: Trends, Odds, & Pick

The New York Giants come in rallying off two consecutive wins to kick off the Daniel Jones-era in grand fashion.

While fans in New York are enamored with their new signal-caller, fans in Minnesota are calling for the job of their $84 million quarterback.

Can New York continue on this upward trend, or will Minnesota get back to their winning ways against a team they’ve had plenty of success against in the past? Let’s find out.

When and Where: Giants vs. Vikings

Location: Metlife Stadium (Home of Giants) Date: 10/06/19 (Sunday) Time: 1:00 pm EST Coverage: FOX



Matchup Preview

NY Giants Outlook

The Giants have defeated the spread in each of Daniel Jones‘ first two career NFL starts. Jones and his fellow G-Men will look to make it three for three on Sunday with a hefty +5.5 points granted to them.

The Giants will once again be without ultra-talented running back Saquon Barkley as he continues to rehab from an ankle injury. This means Wayne Gallman will once again see workhorse type usage for the Giants offense. Gallman totaled 118 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in a starting role one week ago. His efforts helped New York total 164 yards in the ground game. The Giants are an impressive 36-17-1 ATS in their last 54 games following a contest where they rushed for more than 150 yards.

While New York may be missing their top playmaker, they also gain another on Sunday. Golden Tate will make his Giants debut as he returns from a four-game suspension. Tate will be a much-welcomed site for the Giants’ aerial attack. Still, New York has managed to average 280.5 passing yards per game with the likes of Cody Latimer operating as the team’s #2 target out wide.

MIN Vikings Outlook

The struggling passing attack has been well discussed in Minnesota this week. Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs seem extremely unpleased with their quarterback’s performance, one so much so that he seems to be bidding for a trade out of town. Cousins has averaged just 183 passing yards over the first month of the regular season, while accumulating just three touchdowns to two interceptions.

After a rough start to the season for the Giants secondary, they bounced back in a major way in Week 4. New York surrendered just 144 passing yards to Washington quarterbacks a week ago.

Minnesota has run their offense through the NFL’s second-leading rusher Dalvin Cook for the majority of this season. However, Cook is coming off his worst performance of the season, totaling just 35 yards on the ground. New York has been extremely stingy to opposing running backs this season. Starting RBs have averaged just 49.3 yards per game vs. the G-Men in 2019.

Betting Odds & Trends

Vikings(-5.5) vs. Giants(+5.5) Over/Under: 43.5



*All odds are courtesy of OddsShark

NY Giants Trends

6-2-1 ATS in their last 9 games vs the NFC. 7-1 after totaling 350+ offensive yards in the previous week. 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games vs. Minnesota when playing at home.



MIN Vikings Trends

1-5 ATS in their last 6 games played on the road. 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games following an ATS loss. The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Minnesota’s last 6 games.



Head to Head

The home team is 4-1 ATS in the last 5 meetings. Minnesota is 6-2 SU in the last 7 matchups.



Pick: Take Giants (+5.5)

The line opened up at New York +4, however, it has since jumped to New York +5.5. That extra point and a half makes this decision all the easier. New York is +22 in point differential over the past two weeks. Minnesota is reliant on its run game being effective to compete on a weekly basis. We saw what happens when Dalvin Cook can’t get rolling a week ago. Kirk Cousins cannot be relied on to win games for the Vikings.

Home teams have lost just once ATS in the past five matchups between these two teams. Take the Giants in New York with a generous amount of points.

