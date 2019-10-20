Nets, Clippers Are ‘B-Teams in Their Own Markets,’ Says ESPN Analyst

Two weeks ago, Kevin Durant was a guest on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning and shared why he decided to sign with the Brooklyn Nets over the New York Knicks.

“It’s hard to get the best players to play [for the Knicks]. It’s hard,” Durant said“I think a lot of fans look at the Knicks as a brand and expect these younger players who, in their lifetime, don’t remember the Knicks being good.”

“I saw the Knicks in the Finals, but the kids coming up after me didn’t see that. So, that whole brand of the Knicks, to them, is not as cool to them as, say, a Golden State Warriors or even the Lakers or the Nets now. The cool thing right now is not the Knicks,” said Durant.

ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose Thinks Nets, Clippers Are B-Teams in Their Own Market

Heavy.com’s Brandon Robinson was at a Puma Event located at Pier 2 in Brooklyn, New York, and tweeted a video featuring Jalen Rose talking about the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets.

“When is the last time you saw somebody go to Brooklyn to play and stand in the middle of the court like LeBron James and take a picture or Dwyane Wade and kiss the court,” said Rose.

“Okay, because that is the storied brand [as Rose was referencing the New York Knicks]. Like don’t get it twisted, I appreciate what the Clippers and the Nets have done, but let’s not act like they’re not the B-teams in their own market. That’s a fact, and what changes that? Winning That is what changes that,” Rose said.

Lakers, Knicks fans will LOVE THIS! ESPN’s Jalen Rose says Clippers and Nets are the B-Team in their respective markets. pic.twitter.com/CmuruNZx44 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) October 19, 2019

Rose is also a former Knick, playing for the franchise during the 2005-06 season. He averaged 12.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in his second-to-last season in the NBA.

Knicks Forward Marcus Morris is Good With Durant’s Comments

While many took issue with Durant’s comments, recently-signed Knicks forward Marcus Morris was not one of those people, as Peter Botte of the New York Post revealed.

“For me personally, just from reading what KD said or listening to what he said about the cool thing to do, I just never was a real fan of that, being cool to play in the NBA,” Morris said earlier this month at Madison Square Garden. “Me, personally, I feel like it’s a blessing.

“I get what he’s saying, and I actually have a good relationship with KD but the cool part about playing somewhere. You play in all [the] cities. Utah, is it cool to play in Utah? It’s cool to play in other places. It’s cool. I just was never a fan of the cool thing, making decisions off what’s cool.”

Knicks’ Forward Julius Randle Disagrees With Kevin Durant

Julius Randle shared his thoughts on Durant’s comments with Newsday’s Steve Popper, and it’s safe to say he didn’t agree.

“S**t, I know I feel cool putting on that blue and orange,” said Randle, who signed a three-year, $62 million deal with the organization this summer. “I don’t know about everybody else, but I feel pretty cool wearing my Knicks gear every day.”

Julius Randle was the first – and priciest free agent the Knicks signed. His thoughts on Durant's comment… pic.twitter.com/XMdcGgIqby — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) October 9, 2019

Julius Randle was the first – and priciest free agent the Knicks signed. His thoughts on Durant's comment… pic.twitter.com/XMdcGgIqby — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) October 9, 2019

READ NEXT: Dallas Mavericks: NBA Analyst Expects Mavs to Make the Playoffs This Season