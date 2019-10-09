Packers RB Shades Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Before, After Week 5 Game

Aaron Jones wrote a check his legs cashed — with interest.

Prior to last Sunday’s game at AT&T Stadium, the Green Bay Packers running back, citing a 2017 matchup between him and Dallas Cowboys superstar Ezekiel Elliott, confidently stated that he’d match the production of the league’s reigning rushing champion.

“I definitely think I can go toe-to-toe with him,” Jones told ESPN last week. “I feel like that’s something I did a couple of years back in Dallas when not a lot of people knew me. That was my first start. I definitely think I can go toe-to-toe. I’m excited to be in the same stadium and to compete against him.”

There was no competition. If this were a heavyweight battle, Jones would have won via knockout.

The third-year back provided 107 yards and four — four — touchdowns on the ground, willing the Packers to a 34-24 victory over the Cowboys. He added seven receptions for 75 yards, just for good measure.

Elliott? He totaled 91 yards (62 rushing, 29 receiving) and one score, a two-yard plunge. The richest runner in league history was no match for his relatively unknown counterpart.

“I think I made a pretty big statement showing what kind of running back I am and what I can do,” Jones said, per ESPN. “… I like to leave it with no doubt that I feel like I’m the best out there, so I try to leave no doubt in anyone else’s mind.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Zeke Humbled by Loss

Elliott echoed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after the Green Bay game, emphasizing their second straight defeat serves as a “reality check” for a squad who, as quarterback Dak Prescott put it, were “sniffing themselves” to an extreme following a 3-0 start to the season.

“I think we’ve just got to take this loss. Take these last two losses, and use them as fuel,” Elliott said, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We’ve got to come out and play a lot harder, play a lot better, and execute. It’s going to be hard to win games in this league if we keep shooting ourselves in the foot. So, we’ve just got to be a better team.”

Pollard Battling Multiple Injuries

Dallas has established Elliott as its workhorse, and those duties should be amplified in Week 6 against the New York Jets. This is because his backup, rookie Tony Pollard, is battling knee and ankle injuries, head coach Jason Garrett revealed Monday, adding the tantalizing fourth-round pick is “banged up.”

Garrett was hopeful that Pollard would practice this week and play in New Jersey. Even if he goes, the Cowboys’ two-pronged backfield could have its work cut out facing a Jets front which ranks seventh in run defense, surrendering 87.5 yards per game.

READ NEXT: Cowboys Fan Starts Brutal Petition to Fire Jason Garrett

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL