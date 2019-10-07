Brittany Matthews Posts Message Before Chiefs-Colts Game

Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews was excited for the Chiefs’ Sunday Night Football matchup with the Colts. Matthews posted several images to her Instagram Story leading up to the big game.

Matthews is attending the game with Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, who is also a regular at Chiefs games. Matthews reposted a photo of the Chiefs quarterback coming to the game in a Kansas City Monarchs jersey, a nod to the longtime Negro League team. Mahomes’ girlfriend also showed off her Chiefs’ colored jacket with “Mahomes” written on the front.

Matthews and Mahomes are high school sweethearts, and their journey has now brought them to Kansas City. Both Matthews and Mahomes frequently post on social media as the quarterback’s girlfriend has become a popular Instagram account with more than 174,000 followers. Matthews recently took to Instagram to wish Mahomes a happy 24th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my forever Bestfriend❤️ Hope it’s fun being the young one😂😝 I will choose staying in, giving you all the cookies cakes and gifts AND ordering to-go food at home, for your birthday over anything else in the world! I love you most😘,” Matthews posted on Instagram.

As for the Colts-Chiefs game, Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich could only say good things about Mahomes.

“He’s a unique talent,” Reich said, per The Kansas City Star. “I mean, he’s fun to watch. … I was watching a lot of Kansas City’s offense against them, and he made a couple throws that you just shake your head and you say, ‘How do you do that?’

Matthews Is a Former Soccer Player & Now Runs a Personal Training Business

Mahomes is not the only athlete in the relationship as Matthews is a former soccer player. Matthews was a standout college player at UT-Tyler before a brief professional stint in Iceland. While Matthews was still a student-athlete, Mahomes praised his girlfriend’s drive and athletic ability.

“I am extremely proud of the level of play she has gotten to because all of it is from hard work,” Mahomes told UT-Tyler Athletics. “Her competitive nature is one of the many things I love about her. She hates losing and wants to be the best. She works extremely hard to be great and it inspires me to work just as hard.”

The Couple Loves Kansas City & Purchased a Home in the Area

Matthews is still involved in athletics as she now runs her own personal training business in the Kansas City area. Matthews even offers classes online and described her training on her website.

“Training like Britt” means many things – working hard, staying dedicated, not making excuses, and most of all, no BS! These programs are designed to tone, grow muscle and get STRONG. Don’t be afraid to lift heavy and push yourself!

The couple recently opened up about their decision to purchase a house in Kansas City and their desire to put down long-term roots in the city. Be sure to check out our story outlining the details of the couple’s new home.