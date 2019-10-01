Patrick Mahomes Provides Motivation Before Game-Winning Drive [WATCH]

With 2:26 left in the fourth quarter, Matthew Stafford threw a touchdown pass that gave the Detroit Lions a 30-27 lead. The crowd was believing but they left too much time on the clock for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Needing just a field goal, the Chiefs took the field with extreme confidence led by their MVP quarterback. Before they even stepped on the field, Mahomes was preparing his team to go on a game-winning drive.

“We do not have to do anything else other than being ourselves." pic.twitter.com/JbNrJZW7uT — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 30, 2019

Mahomes reminded the Chiefs to just be themselves. So who are they? They are a team with one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He is throwing to the best tight end in the league, Travis Kelce and is protected by the best right tackle in Mitchell Schwartz.

The Chefs are averaging 474.8 yards per game this season. This is good for second in the league. They are tied at the top of the league scoring 33.8 points per game. With 2:26 on the clock, a field goal seemed like a piece of cake but Kansas City had bigger things on their mind. And it almost did not work out.