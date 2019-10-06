Arden Key Injury: Latest Updates & Status Outlook

The Oakland Raiders got off to a very fast start against the Chicago Bears but faltered in the second half, mainly the third quarter where they gave up 21 quick points. It was reminiscent of the Week 2 game versus the Kansas City Chiefs when the Raiders gave up 28 points in the second quarter. Fortunately, Oakland was able to bounce back and score a late touchdown to take the lead.

During the Bears’ second to last drive, defensive end Arden Key went down with an injury after barely missing a sack on Chase Daniel.

Arden Key helped off the field by two trainers. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) October 6, 2019

It was bad enough to where he had to be helped off the field by trainers. As a starter, it would be a bad blow if the Raiders lose him for a significant amount of time, especially with Clelin Ferrell missing the Bears game. The team hasn’t revealed what exactly is wrong with Key, but we’ll update this article with any additional information.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Raiders Defense Bounces Back After Rough Third Quarter

After the disastrous third quarter, it looked like all was lost for the silver and black. However, the team showed tremendous heart with a fourth-quarter comeback that was reminiscent of the 2016 season. Most importantly, the defense stepped up and was able to shut down the Bears offense late. The biggest play was the late interception by Gareon Conley that sealed the game for the team.

All things considered, the Raider defense actually played very well. If you take away the turnover on the Derek Carr pitch and the long Tarik Cohen kick return, Paul Guenther’s unit really didn’t give up much.

READ NEXT: Raiders Work out Super Bowl Champion DB While in London: Report

