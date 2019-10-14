Raiders Sign WR & RB to Practice Squad, Release Player

The bye week is officially over for the Oakland Raiders and it’s time to prepare for an important Week 7 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. While the bye week was filled with a couple of moves, the team has continued to make moves, this time for the practice squad.

We have signed James Butler and Anthony Ratliff-Williams to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, we have released Damarea Crockett. pic.twitter.com/lQaCxg93C7 — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) October 14, 2019

The Raiders signed James Butler and Anthony Ratliff-Williams to the practice squad. Butler, a running back, spent much of training camp with the team. He was also on the team’s practice squad in 2018. Butler hasn’t had a chance to play in an NFL game just yet and he’ll probably still need to wait a while for it to happen.

Ratliff-Williams was signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. He didn’t last there and now he’ll get his chance with the Raiders. He played his college ball at North Carolina where he played as a wide receiver and punt returner. He could be valuable in the return game if Oakland gets bit by the injury bug. The team has released Damarea Crockett in a corresponding move. The undrafted rookie running back will need to get his chance elsewhere.

Gabe Jackson at Practice, Tyrell Williams Still Hurt

In some very good news, starting right guard, Gabe Jackson is back at practice. The Raiders’ offensive line has been very impressive without him and his return could mean things.

Gabe Jackson is back practicing with the Raiders. It has been a while. Hurt his knee on Aug 8 in a joint practice with the Rams. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) October 14, 2019

Jackson was part of the 2014 Draft Class that was monumental in turning the franchise around. It was when the team drafted Derek Carr and Khalil Mack. While Jackson and Carr are the only two players still on that roster from the class, there’s no doubting that the team hit a home run that year.

However, it’s not all good news. It looks like wide receiver, Tyrell Williams, is just a spectator for Monday’s practice. Oakland got it done against the Chicago Bears without him, but there’s no doubt they’d prefer to have him on the field.

WR Tyrell Williams a spectator as practice starts. New WR Zay Jones is practicing wearing No. 12. DE Clelin Ferrell and CB Isaiah Johnson are practicing. #Raiders — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) October 14, 2019

The team brought in Marcell Ateman and Zay Jones last week to help bolster the wide receiver corps. If Williams can’t play, the Raiders will at least be slightly better off than they were in Week 5. Also, it looks like Clelin Ferrell is back. The rookie defensive end missed the game against the Bears. Oakland didn’t miss him too much as fellow rookie Maxx Crosby was able to get a sack. Ferrell has had a disappointing start to the season, but he still has time to develop into the elite edge rusher the Raiders were hoping he’d be when they drafted him.

CB Isaiah Johnson's presence means 21-day window has started. If he's not placed on 53-man roster at conclusion of that period, he goes on season-ending IR. #Raiders — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) October 14, 2019

Another positive sign is that it looks like rookie Isaiah Johnson may be seeing his first NFL action soon. Johnson suffered a facial injury in the preseason and was placed on the injured reserve to start the season. The Raiders will now have 21 days to decide if they want to put him on the active roster or not. If they don’t, he’ll be placed on the injured reserve for the rest of the season.

