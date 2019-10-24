Raiders Legend Has Epic Quote on Failed Antonio Brown Trade

The Antonio Brown saga is long in the past for the Oakland Raiders, but fans and alumni of the franchise have very long memories. Brown didn’t just force his way off the team, he did it in the least professional way possible. After causing a circus for the team throughout all of training camp, he went after general manager Mike Mayock, threatening to hit him and reportedly calling him a racial slur. One Raider legend, who has always spoken his mind, went on SiriusXM NFL Radio and dropped an epic line.

We have Phil Villapiano on now talking about Willie Brown.. Said the last time all the old Raiders were there it was the day AB showed up in the hot air balloon. Classic Phil "I wish I shot that thing down" He's the best! — Eddie Borsilli (@Borsilli) October 22, 2019

Back when the Raiders were still happy with Brown, he showed up to the first day of training camp in a hot air balloon. Some of the team’s alumni were present for the wide receiver’s little charade. Phil Villapiano has always been one of the most staunch defenders of the silver and black, so it’s no surprise that he’d hold a lot of discontent with Antonio Brown. The four-time pro-bowler and Super Bowl champion will always speak his mind and it’s surprising that he didn’t go after Brown even harder.

Antonio Brown Wants to Comeback in 2020

For a multitude of reasons, Antonio Brown still remains unemployed. He went from having a huge contract and multiple sponsorships to nothing. While it is almost impossible for anybody to justify his behavior over the last year, he still seems to think that a comeback is possible.

A fan on Twitter stated that they missed watching Brown play and the wide receiver replied “2020.” There’s no doubt that he has legendary talent and would still likely be a top-10 wide receiver in the NFL if he were to suit up tomorrow. There isn’t a team in the NFL the couldn’t use his talent and he’d probably come cheap at this point. However, his talent clearly isn’t worth the drama that he brings. It’s possible that a team takes a chance on him before the 2020 season starts, but there’s almost no way he’ll see the same money that he did before.

Jon Gruden Mourns Willie Brown

The Raiders lost one of their most iconic players on Tuesday with the passing of Hall of Famer Willie Brown. He remained involved with the team as a coach and executive throughout his entire life and touched the lives of many players. Head coach Jon Gruden had a chance to remember the legend after Wednesday’s practice:

We’re really sad about losing one of the great Raiders and great people that I’ve met, Willie Brown. Our heart is really torn up, man. He was one great guy great player, one of the reasons I came back to coach was to be with Willie Brown. So our condolences go to his family and all the Raiders players that played with him and knew him. I’m sure they share in our grief. God bless Willie Brown.

It’s clear based on how many current and former players all across the NFL came out to mourn Brown that he affected many on and off the field.

