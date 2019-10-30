Raiders Release 3 Players to Make Room for Roster Moves

The Oakland Raiders had a very busy day on Tuesday as they added Brandon Marshall and started the signing process for three other players. While it was reported that Oakland was bringing on Will Compton, Erik Magnuson and Terrell McClain, the team made it official.

We have signed free agents LB Will Compton, C Erik Magnuson and DT Terrell McClain. More: https://t.co/mGJAzZosPv pic.twitter.com/OTkCW2vsLW — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) October 30, 2019

The Raiders released Kasim Edebali, Dakota Allen and Corey Liuget to make room for the new players. Liuget was supposed to have a role in the defense after many productive years with the Los Angeles Chargers, but he couldn’t stay healthy and rarely saw the field. Edebali was only brought on before the game against the Houston Texans. He didn’t end up playing and ends his tenure with the Raiders never having played a snap. Allen was signed off the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad shortly after Vontaze Burfict got suspended. He was more of a special teams contributor.

Raiders Overhauling the Defense?

There are a couple things holding the Raiders back from being true playoff contenders, but the defense is the biggest culprit. The offense has proven to be among the best in the NFL when they’re firing on all cylinders. However, the defense is frequently torn apart by the league’s top quarterbacks. They couldn’t stop Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson. All of those quarterbacks had their way with the Raiders.

It’s clear some changes needed to happen and trading away cornerback Gareon Conley was the first step. The cornerback showed promise towards the end of last season but was really bad for the team through six games. Rookie Trayvon Mullen played really well as his replacement and should only get better as the season goes on.

After getting rid of Conley, the team didn’t make any other trade moves but have decided to add some veteran leadership to the defense. Compton, Marshall and McClain have all played more than seven seasons in the NFL. Mashall is the only one of the bunch that has seen most of his games played as a starter. That being said, adding some fresh legs to the defense could help fix some of the problems the team has had. The linebacking corps has been very disappointing, but the added depth should help.

Are the Raiders Done Making Moves?

It’s highly unlikely the Raiders stop here. They still need help at pass rush and while there aren’t many great options available in free agency, it wouldn’t be surprising if the team makes a move there. They’ll probably be quiet the rest of this week, but if things go wrong at home against the Detriot Lions, expect some big changes to come.

Oakland could also still try to add some power at running back. C.J. Anderson and LeGarrette Blount didn’t work out, but that doesn’t change the fact that the team has three running backs with similar skill sets. There aren’t many great power options available outside of those two, so it’s possible the Raiders stay put. Don’t be surprised if the team gives Blount or Anderson another shot to get in shape for a potential playoff run.

