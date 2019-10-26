Jaguars Put Star Pass Rusher on Trade Block, Raiders Should Pounce

It seems like anytime a player gets put on the trade market, the Oakland Raiders are at the center of the rumors. It was that way with Jalen Ramsey, Minkah Fitzpatrick and now it’s the case with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. According to radio host Dan Sileo, the team has officially put the former pro bowl pass rusher on the trading block.

The Raiders need serious help with their pass rush and Ngakoue is probably the best player at sacking the quarterback that’s been available via trade. He’s never had less than eight sacks in a season and is only 24-years old. The only reason the Jaguars are willing to trade him is that they have rookie top-10 pick Josh Allen and four-time pro bowler Calais Campbell at defensive end. Plus, he’s in a contract year and the team probably isn’t looking to give him a big contract after the season. They already got two extra first-round draft picks for Ramsey and could probably get another for Ngakoue.

How Much Should Raiders Be Willing to Trade for Yannick Ngakoue?

Teams don’t just give away pro bowl pass-rushing talent. The Jaguars are going want quite a bit to convince them to let Ngakoue go. The Raiders have plenty of assets to make the move happen, but it depends on what the team is willing to give up. If Oakland feels like they are a good pass rusher away from a serious playoff push, they should aggressively pursue Ngakoue.

The team has two first-round picks in the 2020 draft and has made it seem like they aren’t inclined to give up either of them. The Raiders have a general manager who was a draft expert on TV for many years. It makes sense that he would like to keep his draft picks, especially precious first-round picks. The only leverage Mike Mayock has here is that Ngakoue is on an expiring contract, so he’d be paying for what could be a 10 game rental. If the team feels like he’ll stick around past 2019 and that he’s going to give the team at least 10 sacks a season, they should offer up one first-round pick. He shouldn’t cost more than that.

Leonard Williams & Vic Beasley Are Also Available

If the Raiders aren’t sold on Ngakoue, they could also pursue either Leonard Williams or Vic Beasley. Beasley would probably cost the least out of the three as he’s the oldest. He also hasn’t had a good season since 2016. He could likely be had for a third-round pick. Beasley has the highest ceiling as he’s had a 15.5 sack season in the past. That’s more than Williams or Ngakoue have ever had.

Williams is interesting because he made it clear he wanted to be a Raider before he was drafted in 2015. He’s least likely of the three to get a lot of sacks, but he’s an excellent run defender. The Jets might demand a first-round pick in return for him and it’s difficult to know if the Raiders think he’s worth that much. If Williams and Ngakoue cost the same, Oakland should go with Ngakoue.

