Seahawks’ Pete Carroll Wants to Make Deal at NFL Trade Deadline

The Seattle Seahawks have made it clear that they want to be active at the NFL trade deadline, but the bigger question is whether they will find a partner to accommodate the front office. Pete Carroll appeared to be pleading with teams to make a deal during his Week 9 press conference.

“I don’t think [the NFL trade deadline is] going to entertain me as much as I would like,” Carroll said, per The Seattle Times. “It seems kind of quiet. As much as we work to get to this point to understand what’s available and what’s going on — like we say, we’re always in on it. But I’m hoping things start to pick up a little bit. Just for fun.”

The three position groups that make the most sense for the Seahawks to target are tight end, offensive line and defensive line. Seattle received bad news in two of the last three weeks with Will Dissly and Justin Britt both being ruled out for the season. It remains to be seen if the team finds any viable options that would fill one of these areas of need.

Falcons Tight End Austin Hooper Has Been Mentioned as a Potential Trade Target

The Seattle Times’ Adam Jude suggested that the Seahawks target Falcons tight end Austin Hooper, but the challenge is there is little evidence to prove Atlanta is looking to deal him. One thing that could sway the Falcons is that Hooper is in the final year of a team-friendly contract. The Falcons already have one of the most expensive payrolls in the NFL, and there is a chance they want to get something in return for the young tight end given there is no guarantee they will retain him this offseason.

The Seahawks have not made it a secret that they are looking for help at tight end. Given Russell Wilson’s MVP caliber season, finding another weapon for him to have at his disposal would not be a bad thing. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier this month that the Seahawks were looking to make a deal for a tight end.

“Note on the trade deadline: The #Seahawks figure to be in the TE market with Will Dissly going down, and here’s how badly they need one: They used some of their back-end DEs (including 6-4, 295-pound Branden Jackson) as blocking TEs in practice and could do so in the game today,” Rapoport tweeted.

Seahawks Running Back Rashaad Penny Could Be Used as Trade Bait

It was odd timing for Rashaad Penny to receive an uptick in snaps during Week 8 just two days before the deadline. Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have received inquiries about Penny from other teams, but Seattle will only make a deal if they received something substantial in return.

The Seahawks have received calls from RB-needy teams and a potential deal for former first-round running back Rashaad Penny is possible, per colleague Mike Garafolo. With Chris Carson not relinquishing the top job, Penny may have the most value as a trade name. But obviously, they won’t give Penny away for…a penny on the dollar.

The Seahawks are clearly buyers at the deadline, but we will see if they find a partner with the right available players. Either way, it makes the NFL trade deadline an exciting day for Seahawks fans.