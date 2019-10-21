NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Saints, Colts & Ravens on the Rise

It was just a few moments, but it looked like the Chiefs’ season was about to drastically change as Patrick Mahomes laid on the field. Our latest NFL power rankings break down all the action at the top and even the depression at the bottom.

The NFL is a fragile game and most teams depend on the health of their quarterback in their quest for a Super Bowl run. Fortunately, the early indications are Mahomes may just miss a few weeks as Chiefs fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

New Orleans may be the exception to the rule as the Saints continue their unbeaten streak with Teddy Bridgewater as the starting quarterback. There is no quarterback controversy in NOLA, but the Saints are proving just how deep their squad is as they keep up their momentum without Drew Brees.

Mahomes is likely going to at least miss three weeks, and the Chiefs are hoping they can take the Saints’ recipe for success with Matt Moore under center. It is less than ideal for Kansas City, but it is much better news than many feared when Mahomes initially went down.

NFL Top 5: Saints on the Rise & Ravens Sneak in

Lamar Jackson had himself a statement game in Seattle if we have ever seen one. The Seahawks and Ravens were tied at halftime in a defensive battle. That was before Jackson took over the game and exposed the Seahawks defense at home. The tipping point of the game came when Jackson campaigned to John Harbaugh to go for it on 4th-and-2 when the coach originally planned to kick the field goal. Harbaugh sent the Ravens offense back onto the field, and Jackson ran into the end zone.

“I could just see it on his face. He was really upset,” Harbaugh explained to BaltimoreRavens.com. “I asked him. I said, ‘You want to go for it?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I want to go for it! Let’s get it!’”

The Saints continued their hot streak by going into Chicago and leaving with a decisive victory over the Bears. If Brees is able to play in Week 8, the Saints will not have lost a game in his absence.

San Francisco may not have put up a lot of points against the Redskins, but the Niners did what they needed to do to keep their unbeaten streak alive. With the Seahawks loss, the 49ers now have a bit of distance on the field atop the NFC West.

Indianapolis just missed out on making our top five, but the Colts are right on the verge of being one of the NFL’s top teams. The Colts defeated the Texans in one of the most impressive wins of Week 7. Indianapolis is thriving with a team that has virtually no weakness.

Bottom 5: The Dolphins & Bengals Are Lonely at the Bottom

The Bengals and Dolphins continued their winless streaks in their race for the No. 1 pick. Things are so bad in Cincinnati that it is hard to imagine A.J. Green wearing a Bengals uniform this season but stranger things have happened. While the Dolphins and Bengals have garnered most of the attention at the bottom, things are almost as bad in Atlanta.

The Falcons are failing in nearly every way possible and now could be without quarterback Matt Ryan depending on the details of his injury. Dan Quinn has somehow managed to survive despite taking over as defensive coordinator and allowing the unit to perform worse than it did in 2018. The difference with the Falcons and teams like the Dolphins and Bengals is Atlanta has the talent to be competing with teams much higher in the standings. After two straight losing seasons, their Super Bowl appearance feels like a distant memory and a rebuild may be in order sooner rather than later.

Here is a look at our NFL power rankings heading into Week 8.

NFL Power Rankings: After Week 7